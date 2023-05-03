No. 1 Gorman holds off No. 5 Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman held off a late rally from Centennial to claim a road win in a high school baseball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Bishop Gorman held off a late charge from Centennial to claim a 4-3 road win in a high school baseball game Tuesday.

Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A baseball rankings, led 4-0 entering the bottom of the seventh.

No. 5 Centennial (22-8, 8-3 5A Desert League) rallied late, but could not get the tying run.

Marcus Matias went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Gaels (26-2, 10-1 5A Mountain League), who have won 15 straight games.

Erik Mejia had two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Gorman plays at Spring Valley at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Centennial plays at No. 2 Green Valley at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

