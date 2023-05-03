74°F
Baseball

No. 1 Gorman holds off No. 5 Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2023 - 7:35 pm
 
Bishop Gorman batter Andrew Israel (1) is celebrated after scoring during the seventh inning of ...
Bishop Gorman batter Andrew Israel (1) is celebrated after scoring during the seventh inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial pitcher Carter Lindell (21) releases another throw against Bishop Gorman during the ...
Centennial pitcher Carter Lindell (21) releases another throw against Bishop Gorman during the first inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman coach Chris Sheff signals to his runner against Centennial during the first innin ...
Bishop Gorman coach Chris Sheff signals to his runner against Centennial during the first inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial second baseman Noa Oyadomari secures a throw and out as Bishop Gorman runner Maddox ...
Centennial second baseman Noa Oyadomari secures a throw and out as Bishop Gorman runner Maddox Riske arrives late during the first inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial pitcher Carter Lindell (21) releases another throw against Bishop Gorman during the ...
Centennial pitcher Carter Lindell (21) releases another throw against Bishop Gorman during the second inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman pitcher Kamdyn Perry (25) releases a throw against Centennial during the second i ...
Bishop Gorman pitcher Kamdyn Perry (25) releases a throw against Centennial during the second inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial batter Alex Rhynes (6) connects with a Bishop Gorman pitch during the first inning o ...
Centennial batter Alex Rhynes (6) connects with a Bishop Gorman pitch during the first inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman batter Colton Boardman (7) bunts against Centennial during the fourth inning of t ...
Bishop Gorman batter Colton Boardman (7) bunts against Centennial during the fourth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial short stop Albert Cohen (14) scoops up a grounder against Bishop Gorman during the t ...
Centennial short stop Albert Cohen (14) scoops up a grounder against Bishop Gorman during the third inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial runner Alex Rhynes (6) dives safely back to second base against Bishop Gorman during ...
Centennial runner Alex Rhynes (6) dives safely back to second base against Bishop Gorman during the fifth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial short stop Albert Cohen (14) tosses the ball to teammate second baseman Noa Oyadomar ...
Centennial short stop Albert Cohen (14) tosses the ball to teammate second baseman Noa Oyadomari (5) from his knees for an out against Bishop Gorman during the sixth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial runner Alex Rhynes (6) arrives safely as Bishop Gorman third baseman Gunnar Myro (8) ...
Centennial runner Alex Rhynes (6) arrives safely as Bishop Gorman third baseman Gunnar Myro (8) receives the row late during the fifth inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial players celebrate another run against Bishop Gorman during the seventh inning of the ...
Centennial players celebrate another run against Bishop Gorman during the seventh inning of their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bishop Gorman coach Chris Sheff counsels his players after beating Centennial 4-3 players durin ...
Bishop Gorman coach Chris Sheff counsels his players after beating Centennial 4-3 players during their NIAA baseball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman held off a late charge from Centennial to claim a 4-3 road win in a high school baseball game Tuesday.

Gorman, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A baseball rankings, led 4-0 entering the bottom of the seventh.

No. 5 Centennial (22-8, 8-3 5A Desert League) rallied late, but could not get the tying run.

Marcus Matias went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Gaels (26-2, 10-1 5A Mountain League), who have won 15 straight games.

Erik Mejia had two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Gorman plays at Spring Valley at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Centennial plays at No. 2 Green Valley at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

Coronado huddles around coach Garrett Smith following its 4-3 road win over Basic on Monday. (A ...
Coronado rallies, fends off No. 3 Basic
By / RJ

Coronado kept the top of Basic’s lineup quiet in the bottom of the seventh to help the Cougars complete the season sweep of the reigning 5A state champions.

