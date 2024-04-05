64°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Baseball

No. 1 Las Vegas High holds off No. 5 Palo Verde in baseball — PHOTOS

Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) high fives Gage McCown after scoring a run during a high sch ...
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) high fives Gage McCown after scoring a run during a high school baseball game against Palo Verde on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas pitcher Dallas Martinez throws to Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Th ...
Las Vegas pitcher Dallas Martinez throws to Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Dallas Martinez slides into home plate for a run while Palo Verde’s An ...
Las Vegas’ Dallas Martinez slides into home plate for a run while Palo Verde’s Andrew Kaplan asks for the ball during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull bats against Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thu ...
Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull bats against Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde outfielder Jace Jeffries misses a catch during a high school baseball game against L ...
Palo Verde outfielder Jace Jeffries misses a catch during a high school baseball game against Las Vegas on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde first baseman Tanner Johns prepares to catch while Las Vegas shortstop Kyle Iverson ...
Palo Verde first baseman Tanner Johns prepares to catch while Las Vegas shortstop Kyle Iverson (13) slides safely into first base after trying to steal during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas congratulates pitcher Dallas Martinez, center, on a quick inning during a high school ...
Las Vegas congratulates pitcher Dallas Martinez, center, on a quick inning during a high school baseball game against Palo Verde on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas outfielder Keisean Ellzy bends to catch during a high school baseball game against Pa ...
Las Vegas outfielder Keisean Ellzy bends to catch during a high school baseball game against Palo Verde on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas first baseman Dallas Martinez (25) lunges to catch for an out on Palo Verde’s ...
Las Vegas first baseman Dallas Martinez (25) lunges to catch for an out on Palo Verde’s Zane Helein (24) during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas pitcher Carter Francom (12) throws to Palo Verde during a high school baseball game o ...
Las Vegas pitcher Carter Francom (12) throws to Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas infielder Joseph Ponticello tosses the ball to first base for an out during a high sc ...
Las Vegas infielder Joseph Ponticello tosses the ball to first base for an out during a high school baseball game against Palo Verde on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde pitcher Mayson Reichartz throws to Las Vegas during a high school baseball game on T ...
Palo Verde pitcher Mayson Reichartz throws to Las Vegas during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas first baseman Dallas Martinez prepares to catch for an out on Palo Verde during a hig ...
Las Vegas first baseman Dallas Martinez prepares to catch for an out on Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Gage McCown bats against Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thu ...
Las Vegas’ Gage McCown bats against Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas third baseman Joseph Ponticello (24) reacts after missing a catch while Palo Verde he ...
Las Vegas third baseman Joseph Ponticello (24) reacts after missing a catch while Palo Verde heads for home plate during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas shortstop Kyle Iverson dives for the ball during a high school baseball game against ...
Las Vegas shortstop Kyle Iverson dives for the ball during a high school baseball game against Palo Verde on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde first baseman Tanner Johns catches for an out on Las Vegas during a high school base ...
Palo Verde first baseman Tanner Johns catches for an out on Las Vegas during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Palo Verde pitcher Branson Pullan throws to Las Vegas during a high school baseball game on Thu ...
Palo Verde pitcher Branson Pullan throws to Las Vegas during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Green Valley’s Green Valley Lyla Baxter (9) celebrates a catch by Kalina Carrizales (4) ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Arbor View’s Mark Blanchard gets a shot past Palo Verde’s Blake Madsen during an ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
(Getty Images)
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Legacy high fives Clark after winning a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wedn ...
Nevada Preps rankings: Shadow Ridge jumps to No. 1 in 5A softball
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 7:34 pm
 

Las Vegas High baseball coach Sam Thomas said he liked the energy his team had in the first inning against Palo Verde on Thursday. The Wildcats scored five runs, and their first six batters reached base.

The rest of the game, not so much.

“We came out ready to play,” Thomas said, “and it looked like we settled on a lead.”

Fortunately for Las Vegas, its big first inning was enough, as the Wildcats, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, fended off No. 5 Palo Verde for a 5-4 home win Thursday.

“On a windy day, everybody’s equal, and it can change like that. It’s just what happens,” Thomas said. “That’s a very talented team over there so it was good for our kids to come out on top, but we need to get better.”

Four Wildcats drove in runs, including starter Dallas Martinez, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI while getting the win in 5⅓ innings pitched.

“We just tried to put the ball in play and let the defense decide what happens with the ball,” Martinez said. “(The first inning) was a huge boost, and it helped us out mentally.”

Reliever Carter Francom sealed the win for Las Vegas (16-2-1) after he replaced Martinez in the sixth. First, Francom got Zane Helein and Barrett Johnson to ground out to end the inning for Palo Verde (14-7).

In the seventh, after Jace Jefferies reached on an error to start the inning and Andrew Kaplan drew an intentional walk with one out, Francom struck out Connor Rosinki and got R.L. Chandler to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the game.

“Carter came in, mixed his pitches well and threw strikes,” Thomas said. “We got outs when we needed them, and Carter competed very well today.”

Las Vegas attacked in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Kyle Iverson reached on an infield single, and Tommy Vibabul walked.

Mississippi commit Bryden Bull singled home Iverson, and Joseph Ponticello doubled to score Vibabul and Bull. Ponticello scored when Martinez tripled to center field, then Gage McCown singled to score Martinez as the Wildcats took a 5-0 lead.

“We were getting good pitches to hit,” Thomas said. “We were making good contact. We used the middle of the field, and we capitalized on (Palo Verde’s) mistakes.”

Luke Herrera put Palo Verde on the board in the second inning when he singled home Chandler, and Herrera scored two batters later when Johnson singled down the third-base line. Las Vegas turned a double play to end the inning and keep a 5-2 lead.

Herrera started another Palo Verde push in the fourth when he doubled to bring home Chandler. Herrera later scored on a wild pitch for the Panthers’ final run.

Herrera finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Palo Verde.

Thomas said he hopes the win serves as a reminder to the Wildcats that they’ll have to put together complete games in league play.

“We came out ready to play, but we can’t sit on a lead,” Thomas said. “We can’t settle and think that the other team is going to shut down.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Shadow Ridge softball stays composed to defeat Palo Verde — PHOTOS
recommend 2
No. 2 Palo Verde sweeps Foothill in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
recommend 3
No. 5 Basic holds off No. 2 Palo Verde in baseball — PHOTOS
recommend 4
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 5
No. 1 Palo Verde downs No. 2 Coronado in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
recommend 6
No. 1 Palo Verde defeats No. 3 Arbor View in volleyball — PHOTOS