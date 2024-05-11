Palo Verde bats explode to claim 5A region baseball title — PHOTOS

Palo Verde’s baseball team used a seven-run fourth inning to cruise to a home win over Coronado and earn the Class 5A Southern Region title Friday.

Palo Verde poses for photos after winning a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Coronado on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates with their plaque after winning a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Coronado on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado dog piles their pitcher after winning a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game while Coronado head coach Garrett Smith walks away on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Tanner Johns arrives safely to home plate while Coronado catcher AJ Salteri looks out field during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado pitcher Sean Cole throws to Palo Verde during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Andrew Kaplan takes off after getting a hit on Coronado during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Evan Festa (1) celebrates after hitting a triple during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Palo Verde on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Karsen Smaka, right, scores at home plate while Coronado pitcher Sean Cole, left, reacts during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado infielder Louis Dion reaches to catch for an out on Palo Verde during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Vinny Kistle reacts after striking out during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Palo Verde on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde cheers for their team during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Coronado on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Luke Herrera scores at home plate while Coronado catcher AJ Salteri reacts during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde head coach Dustin Romero, right, advises batter Connor Rosinski during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Coronado on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Karsen Smaka slides into home plate to score on Coronado during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Karsen Smaka (6) rounds third base while Coronado third baseman Jase Pashales (20) looks toward the action during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Karsen Smaka (6) snags the ball for an out on Coronado during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde first baseman Tanner Johns gets an out on Coronado’s Jack Page (4) during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde’s Luke Herrera slides safely into second base while Coronado’s Louis Dion anticipates the ball during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder R.L. Chandler (1) prepares to catch for an out on Coronado during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera, left, arrives safely to first base while Coronado first baseman Brigham Bleazard (2) attempts the out during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde catcher Connor Rosinski bats against Coronado during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Ethan Clauss, left, catches for an out on Coronado while outfielder R.L. Chandler dives toward him during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde welcomes infielder Barrett Johnson (27) into the dugout after he scored during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Coronado on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Barrett Johnson (27) bats against Coronado during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera (2) scores at home plate while Coronado catcher A.J. Salteri looks toward the action during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde pitcher Hayden Lucibello throws to Coronado during a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde poses for a photo after winning a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Coronado on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates with their plaque after winning a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Coronado on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates on the mound after winning a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Coronado on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates with their plaque after winning a Class 5A high school baseball Southern Region title game against Coronado on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde set the tone in Friday’s Class 5A baseball Southern Region title game by scoring four runs in the second inning.

The Panthers used one more big inning to seal the win and begin the celebration early.

Palo Verde, the Mountain League’s No. 2 seed, sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run fourth inning and cruised to an 11-0 home victory over Coronado, the Desert League’s No. 2 seed. The game ended in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

“It feels awesome right now,” first-year Palo Verde coach Dustin Romero said. “There’s very, very good teams in Las Vegas. These boys have worked hard to be No. 1.”

Along with winning the region title, Palo Verde (25-10) will be the South’s No. 1 seed at next week’s state tournament. Coronado (22-13) will be the South’s No. 2 seed. Both teams will play a to-be-determined Northern opponent Thursday at Bishop Gorman.

“They came out with energy. That was going to be our goal with what Coronado had to go through this week (of playing an extra game),” Romero said. “From there, we stayed with our game plan all year.”

Palo Verde defeated Coronado 3-1 in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday to host Friday’s region title game and get a day off Thursday. Coronado defeated Green Valley 2-1 in eight innings Thursday to advance to Friday.

“It was huge for pitching, No. 1,” Romero said of getting the day off. “You get your legs underneath you a little bit with our players. Our position guys, they did a great job taking care of their bodies and doing what they’re supposed to do to be ready for today.”

Palo Verde, winner of 10 straight games, took advantage of taxed Coronado pitching. All nine Panthers batters reached base, eight scored runs, and eight recorded at least one RBI.

“It was really big, those big innings like that, with seven runs in the fourth and four runs in the second. It brings the other team down and just keeps us rolling,” said first baseman Tanner Johns, who had two RBIs.

Johns, an Oregon commit, drove in a pair of runs on a single in the second inning with two outs to highlight the four-run inning. Andrew Kaplan had an RBI single, and Luke Herrera scored on an error in the inning.

It was plenty of run support for starter Hayden Lucibello, who pitched a shutout. The left-hander allowed three base runners — on one hit and two walks — and struck out five on 69 pitches.

“The defense helped a lot, and our offense got going,” Lucibello said. “I felt good. I felt confident out there knowing I have a great defense, and my stuff felt great.”

Palo Verde had a chance to extend its lead in the third by getting the bases loaded with no outs, but Coronado got a forceout at home and turned a double play to end the inning.

The Panthers didn’t squander their scoring chances in the fourth, as they scored seven runs on five hits. With two outs, Ethan Clauss, a Texas A&M commit, drove in two runs on a single, and Jace Jefferies added a two-run triple to cap off the inning.

“We’ve talked all year about where we want to be at this point of the year, and it’s really nice to be able to explode in some innings,” Romero said.

Herrera went 2-for-2 with a walk, stolen base, an RBI and two run scored for Palo Verde. Evan Festa managed the lone hit for Coronado, a triple in the third, and added a walk.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.