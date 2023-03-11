63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Baseball

Palo Verde blanks Legacy in baseball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2023 - 7:52 pm
 
Palo Verde's Branson Pullan (23) slides safely to second base against Legacy's Colton Stanton ...
Palo Verde's Branson Pullan (23) slides safely to second base against Legacy's Colton Stanton (15) during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy players watch a pitch by Palo Verde against their teammate during a baseball game at Leg ...
Legacy players watch a pitch by Palo Verde against their teammate during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Branson Pullan (23) throws the ball to first base for an out against Legacy during ...
Palo Verde's Branson Pullan (23) throws the ball to first base for an out against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) reacts after hitting a triple against Legacy during a baseball ...
Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) reacts after hitting a triple against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) looks at a high pitch during a baseball game against Legacy at ...
Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) looks at a high pitch during a baseball game against Legacy at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Kenji Okano (28) runs home for a run during a baseball game against Legacy at Lega ...
Palo Verde's Kenji Okano (28) runs home for a run during a baseball game against Legacy at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Zane Helein (24) connects with the ball for a single during a baseball game agains ...
Palo Verde's Zane Helein (24) connects with the ball for a single during a baseball game against Legacy at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy's Joshua Lamantia (9) fails to make a catch in the left outfield as his teammate Colton ...
Legacy's Joshua Lamantia (9) fails to make a catch in the left outfield as his teammate Colton Stanton (15) looks on during a baseball game against Palo Verde at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) slides home for a run against Legacy during a baseball game at ...
Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) slides home for a run against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy's Javier Salas (10) grabs a ground ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School ...
Legacy's Javier Salas (10) grabs a ground ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Blake Pearson (17) reacts after safely running to third base against Legacy during ...
Palo Verde's Blake Pearson (17) reacts after safely running to third base against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Kody Bialas (12) throws the ball to first base for an out against Legacy during a ...
Palo Verde's Kody Bialas (12) throws the ball to first base for an out against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy's Colton Stanton (15) makes a catch in the outfield for an out during a baseball game ag ...
Legacy's Colton Stanton (15) makes a catch in the outfield for an out during a baseball game against Palo Verde at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy's Colton Stanton (15) makes a catch for an out before colliding with his teammate Joshua ...
Legacy's Colton Stanton (15) makes a catch for an out before colliding with his teammate Joshua Lamantia (9) during a baseball game against Palo Verde at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde's Troy Levering (11) pitches the ball against Legacy during a baseball game at Legac ...
Palo Verde's Troy Levering (11) pitches the ball against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy's Jose Luis Becerra (23) throws a ball to first base for an out during a baseball game a ...
Legacy's Jose Luis Becerra (23) throws a ball to first base for an out during a baseball game against Palo Verde at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde rolled to a 13-0 road win over Legacy in a high school baseball game Friday.

The Panthers (3-4) scored four runs in the first inning and five in the third. They limited Legacy (1-3) to five hits.

Palo Verde faces Mater East in a tournament at 2 p.m. Monday, and Legacy plays at Basic on March 22.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
2
Desert Oasis fends off Liberty in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis fends off Liberty in Class 5A baseball — PHOTOS
3
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
4
Bishop Gorman rallies past Centennial in softball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rallies past Centennial in softball — PHOTOS
5
Proposal would make 5A basketball for Southern schools only
Proposal would make 5A basketball for Southern schools only
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas greenhouse ‘oasis’ for plant lovers, local businesses
Las Vegas greenhouse ‘oasis’ for plant lovers, local businesses
Fast start, fading finish: UNLV’s season in review
Fast start, fading finish: UNLV’s season in review
Nevada State gets OK to become a university
Nevada State gets OK to become a university
Top lightweights set boxing showdown in Las Vegas, sources say
Top lightweights set boxing showdown in Las Vegas, sources say
Spring forward, no fall back? Lawmakers aim to make daylight saving time permanent
Spring forward, no fall back? Lawmakers aim to make daylight saving time permanent
3 sought in armed robbery investigation in northwest Las Vegas Valley
3 sought in armed robbery investigation in northwest Las Vegas Valley