Palo Verde blanks Legacy in baseball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde shut out Legacy in a high school baseball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.

Palo Verde's Branson Pullan (23) slides safely to second base against Legacy's Colton Stanton (15) during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy players watch a pitch by Palo Verde against their teammate during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Branson Pullan (23) throws the ball to first base for an out against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) reacts after hitting a triple against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) looks at a high pitch during a baseball game against Legacy at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Kenji Okano (28) runs home for a run during a baseball game against Legacy at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Zane Helein (24) connects with the ball for a single during a baseball game against Legacy at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy's Joshua Lamantia (9) fails to make a catch in the left outfield as his teammate Colton Stanton (15) looks on during a baseball game against Palo Verde at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Andrew Kaplan (19) slides home for a run against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy's Javier Salas (10) grabs a ground ball during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Blake Pearson (17) reacts after safely running to third base against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Kody Bialas (12) throws the ball to first base for an out against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy's Colton Stanton (15) makes a catch in the outfield for an out during a baseball game against Palo Verde at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy's Colton Stanton (15) makes a catch for an out before colliding with his teammate Joshua Lamantia (9) during a baseball game against Palo Verde at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Troy Levering (11) pitches the ball against Legacy during a baseball game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy's Jose Luis Becerra (23) throws a ball to first base for an out during a baseball game against Palo Verde at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, March 10, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde rolled to a 13-0 road win over Legacy in a high school baseball game Friday.

The Panthers (3-4) scored four runs in the first inning and five in the third. They limited Legacy (1-3) to five hits.

Palo Verde faces Mater East in a tournament at 2 p.m. Monday, and Legacy plays at Basic on March 22.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.