Palo Verde, Coronado survive in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS

Palo Verde and Coronado won their first games of the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday. The two teams will play Friday for a spot in the title game.

Coronado celebrates after infielder Matthew Moreno Jackson (23) hit a home run during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Reno on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado pitcher Dillon Victoravich (8) throws to Reno during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outfielder Vinny Kistle (3) celebrates after hitting a single during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Reno on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno catcher Hunter Garrett (15) misses a catch while Coronado pitcher Evan Festa, right, slides safely into home plate during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado's Sean Cole (35) rounds third base before scoring during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Reno on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno outfielder Jaydon Loose (10) hits the fence while Coronado infielder Matthew Moreno Jackson’s home run clears it during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado congratulates their infielder Matthew Moreno Jackson (23) after he hit a home run during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Reno on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado catcher AJ Stalteri (12) mitts a foul ball for an out on Reno during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado celebrates after winning a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Reno on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado pitcher Evan Festa (1) catches for an out on Reno during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado shortstop Jackson Thomsen (7) attempts to out Reno pitcher Zackary Silverman (11) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outfielder Evan Festa (1) catches for an out on Reno during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado third baseman Jase Pashales (20) bats against Reno during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado infielder Louis Dion (6) celebrates after making it to third base during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Reno on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Zackary Silverman throws to Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno infielder Harvey Smerdon, left, tags out Coronado pitcher Evan Festa (1) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno outfielder Dawson Planeta (5) races toward home plate before scoring during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Coronado on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno outfielder Dawson Planeta (5) slides safely into home plate while Coronado catcher AJ Stalteri (12) anticipates the ball during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno infielder Harvey Smerdon (8) throws to first base after getting an out on Coronado outfielder Vinny Kistle (3) at second during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno celebrates after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Coronado on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Zackary Silverman (11) slides into third base during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Coronado on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Zackary Silverman (11) throws to Coronado during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado first baseman Matthew Moreno Jackson (23) rounds third base after hitting a home run during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Reno on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno pitcher Zackary Silverman (11) celebrates after hitting a double while Coronado shortstop Jackson Thomsen (7) looks in field during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado head coach Garrett Smith, second from left, congratulates closing pitcher Evan Festa (1) after they won a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Reno on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado cheers for their Sean Cole (35) after he scored during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Reno on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Manogue first baseman Holden Rowan (11) leads a line of players as they congratulate Palo Verde on their win in a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates after beating Bishop Manogue in a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde shortstop Ethan Clauss (25) gets an out on Bishop Manogue second baseman Cinco Guillen (6) at second base during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde pitcher Zach Bender throws to Bishop Manogue during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Manogue Preston Travers (2) swings and misses while at bat against Palo Verde during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde outfielder Karsen Smaka (6) prepares to catch for an out on Bishop Manogue during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Manogue pitcher Keenan Dolan (22) throws to Palo Verde during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde first baseman Tanner Johns gets an out on Bishop Manogue outfielder Rylan Martyka (5) during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Andrew Kaplan (15) slides safely into second base after Bishop Manogue shortstop Blaise Czyz (10) fumbled a catch during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Manogue second baseman Grady Montoya (1) prepares to catch for an out during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Palo Verde on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Manogue second baseman Cinco Guillen (6) catches for an out during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Palo Verde on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde pitcher Zach Bender throws to Bishop Manogue during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Manogue infielder Tony Caramella (4) rounds second base during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Palo Verde on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde shortstop Ethan Clauss receives a ground ball during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Bishop Manogue on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates after RL Chandler scored during a Class 5A baseball state tournament opening round game against Bishop Manogue on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde starter Zach Bender lost his bid for a perfect game on a bloop single in the top of the sixth inning at the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday at Bishop Gorman.

He didn’t let his first base runner rattle him.

Bender, protecting a one-run lead against Bishop Manogue in an opening-round game, kept his opponent’s bats quiet. He recorded a shutout and struck out 11 batters as Palo Verde, the South’s No. 1 seed, held on for a 1-0 win against the Miners, the North’s No. 2 seed.

“I felt pretty good,” said Bender, who credited his defense afterwards. “Just knowing the guys behind me, that they got it, it’s good to have a good support system behind you.”

The Panthers (26-10) will play Coronado (23-13) in a winners’ bracket semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday for a spot in Saturday’s state title game. Coronado, the South’s No. 2 seed, scored in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Northern champion and No. 1 seed Reno High 5-4 in the other opening-round game.

The loser of Palo Verde-Coronado will face the winner of Manogue (21-15) and Reno (25-10) — who play an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday — in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. to determine the second team in Saturday’s title game. All of Friday’s games are at Faith Lutheran.

“This has been our goal the whole season, not only to make it to state but to win it,” Bender said. “It’s one step closer to that so it feels really good.”

Bender deals

After Bender gave up the single to Manogue’s Cinco Guillen in the sixth inning, Palo Verde catcher Connor Rosinski threw out Guillen as he tried to steal second base. Bender got a groundout and strikeout to end the inning.

Bender, a Loyola Marymount commit, ended the game in the seventh by getting Blaise Czyz to strike out swinging.

“Zach was really, really big,” Palo Verde coach Dustin Romero said. “(Manogue’s pitcher) was good on the mound, too, and kept us off balance. In these types of games, you expect this in the state tournament. It was awesome to pull out the win, and this one is big.”

Palo Verde stranded two runners on base in both the first and third innings. RL Chandler singled with one out in the fourth and went to third after a Barrett Johnson single. Chandler scored when Karsen Smaka beat out a double play for the Panthers’ lone run.

Jace Jeffries went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases for Palo Verde.

“We just need to keep our energy,” Romero said. “Mayson Reichartz is going to throw (Friday), so if he can match what Zach had, we’ll be in really good shape. We checked another box today and have a good opportunity (Friday).”

Coronado strikes late

Coronado got a clutch two-out hit from second baseman Jackson Thomsen when it needed it most Thursday.

Thomsen singled to right field, and Evan Festa raced home from second to put Coronado ahead 5-4 in the top of the seventh inning. Festa stranded a Reno base runner at third and pitched a scoreless bottom of the inning to seal the win.

“These guys continue to come through in the clutch,” Coronado coach Garrett Smith said. “Just a great hit by Jackson Thomsen and I was sending Festa the whole time, no doubt I knew he could (score). Then Festa came in and shut it down. It was a great job.”

Coronado took the lead early. Jase Pashales drove in Louis Dion with a two-out single in the first. The Cougars went up 3-0 in the third after Matthew Moreno Jackson blasted a two-out, two-run home run to right field.

Reno answered with a two-run double from Hunter Garrett in the bottom of the third. It scored again in the fourth to tie the game 3-3.

Coronado went ahead 4-3 in the top of the sixth when Thomsen scored on an error. Garrett responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to tie the game again, setting up Thomsen’s huge hit.

Festa earned the win with two innings of relief and added a double. Thomsen went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Palo Verde has won all three of its meetings against Coronado this season. Two came in the region playoffs last week. The Panthers won 3-1 in a winners’ bracket game on May 8 and beat the Cougars 11-0 in the region title game May 10.

“We’re hoping we can break the streak,” Smith said. “Palo is a great team and we think that we can match up pretty well against them, but we got to come out and prove it.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.