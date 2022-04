Palo High’s shortstop Ethan Clauss (23) catches the ball during the second innings of a boys baseball game against Coronado High at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s shortstop Ethan Clauss (23) makes contact during the second innings of a boys baseball game against Coronado High at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s shortstop Ethan Clauss (23) runs the base during the second innings of a boys baseball game against Coronado High at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Coronado High’s outfielder Preston Joncich (6) slides at third during a boys high school baseball game against Palo Verde High School during the second innings on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s Andrew Kaplan (6) scores at home as Coronado High’s catcher Dallin Smith waits for a throw during the third innings of a boys baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s catcher Brady Dallimore throws to first for a double play as Coronado High’s utility player Jaxon Boesen (23) tries to score at home during the second innings of a boys high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s outfielder Kyle Williamson (24) congratulated by his teammates after hitting a homer against Coronado High during the third innings of a boys high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Coronado High’s Alec Ondrisko delivers against Palo High School during the third innings of a boys baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s outfielder Zach Helein (34) slides at second as Coronado High’s second baseman Nick Morrison (14) waits for a throw during the first inning of a boys high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s outfielder Kyle Williamson (24) congratulated by assistant coach Manny Abeyta after hitting two run homer against Coronado High during the third innings of a boys high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s pitcher Kaiden Smaka (7) delivers against Coronado High during the third innings of a boys high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s pitcher Blake Pearson delivers against Coronado High during the third innings of a boys high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo High’s second baseman Jackson Tanko (14) bunts against Coronado High during the second innings of a boys high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde hosted Coronado in a Class 5A Desert League baseball game Thursday. Palo Verde won 13-3.

Both teams will return to action Saturday. Palo Verde will play at Green Valley at 11 a.m., while Coronado hosts Basic at 10 a.m.

