Palo Verde routs Sierra Vista in baseball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde rolled to a home win against Sierra Vista in a high school baseball game Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Palo Verde rolled to a 12-2 home win over Sierra Vista in a high school baseball game Thursday. The game ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
RL Chandler went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Palo Verde (21-10).
Palo Verde will next play in the 5A Southern Region playoffs next week as the Mountain League’s No. 2 seed. Sierra Vista (24-6) won the 4A Sky League title and will be a No. 1 seed in next week’s state playoffs.
