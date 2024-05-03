78°F
Baseball

Palo Verde routs Sierra Vista in baseball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde infielder Andrew Kaplan (15) runs to first base during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde outfielder R.L. Chandler celebrates a home run with his teammates during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde teammates celebrate during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde pitcher Branson Pullan (3) catches the ball from the catcher during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista pitcher Michael Credico pitches the ball during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A pigeon gets a front row view of a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera (2) runs to home base during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Sierra Vista player throws the ball to the first baseman during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista outfielder Brady Skinner (11) drops the bat as he runs to first base during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde players watch from the dug out during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista outfielder Austin Webb (2) looks to run to second base during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde pitcher Dylan Feeny (13) pitches as a Sierra Vista player warms up during a baseball game between Sierra Vista and Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde rolled to a 12-2 home win over Sierra Vista in a high school baseball game Thursday. The game ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

RL Chandler went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Palo Verde (21-10).

Palo Verde will next play in the 5A Southern Region playoffs next week as the Mountain League’s No. 2 seed. Sierra Vista (24-6) won the 4A Sky League title and will be a No. 1 seed in next week’s state playoffs.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

