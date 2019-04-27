Roundup: Austin Kryszczuk, Centennial hold off Arbor View

Austin Kryszczuk was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help Centennial’s baseball team hold off host Arbor View, 9-8 on Friday.

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @miranda_alam

Austin Kryszczuk was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help Centennial’s baseball team hold off host Arbor View, 9-8 on Friday.

Rene Almarez was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Centennial, which scored three runs in the top of the seventh to grab a 9-5 lead.

Niles Scafati-Boyce was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Arbor View, which had the potential tying run at third base when the game ended.

Shadow Ridge 12, Rancho 4 — At Rancho, Branson Tressler was 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Mustangs down the Rams.

Ashton Caniglia was 3-for-5, and Kristian Saldana was 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI for Shadow Ridge. Andrue Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Mustangs.

Adrian Gomez was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Rancho.

Faith Lutheran 16, Desert Pines 1 — At Faith Lutheran, C.J. Jaramillo went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Crusaders clinch the top seed for the Mountain Region playoffs with a three-inning rout of the Jaguars.

Winning pitcher Sagan Gronauer was 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI as 10 Crusaders had at least one hit each.

Jorge Milian was 1-for-1 with a double and a run for Desert Pines.

Legacy 13, Canyon Springs 2 — At Canyon Springs, Logan Berrier was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Longhorns down the Pioneers in five innings.

Christian Becerra was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Dom Mercado was 3-for-4 for Legacy. Isaiah Buhecker was 2-for-4 with two triples and an RBI for the Longhorns.

Malcolm Morrison was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Canyon Springs.

Las Vegas 15, Bonanza 0 — At Las Vegas, Daniel Jimenez tossed a four-inning two-hitter and had a home run and three RBIs as the Wildcats rolled past the Bengals.

Trevor Johnson went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Joel Lindahl went 3-for-4 with four runs scored for Las Vegas. Martin Simmons went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Wildcats.

Eldorado 19, Cheyenne 9 — At Cheyenne, Julio Rodarte was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to help the Sundevils down the Desert Shields.

Arnolys Perez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Aaron Rogers was 2-for-5 for Eldorado.

Guillermo Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Joe Moreno went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Cheyenne, which got solo home runs from Lonny Rose and Anthony Pauley.

Boulder City 14, Coronado 1 — At Boulder City, Troy Connell was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, and the Eagles used a 10-run fourth inning to down the Cougars in five innings.

Joey Giunta was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Scott Bahde went 2-for-2 with two runs for Boulder City. Matthew Felsenfeld was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Eagles.

Ethan Stephens was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Coronado.

Pahrump Valley 12, Del Sol 0 — At Pahrump, Tyler Floyd was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two runs and two RBIs to help the Trojans top the Dragons in five innings.

Dylan Grossell was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, and winning pitcher Jalen Denton went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs.

Denton tossed a one-hitter and struck out six.

Western 17, Democracy Prep 1 — At Doolittle Park, Xavier Thomas went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Warriors rolled past the Blue Knights in four innings.

Emmanuel Moore and Sebastian Reyes combined on a no-hitter. Sebastian Reyes also went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, and Christian Reyes hit an RBI double for Western.

Mojave 14, Valley 7 — At Mojave, Tyler Beadles was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to help the Rattlers top the Vikings.

Kevin Gutierrez was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Jeraun Irby went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Mojave.

Kollin Losee was 2-for-5 with an RBI for Valley.

Foothill 15, SLAM Academy 5 – At Foothill, Jake Perales was 3-for-3 with five RBIs as the Falcons downed the Bulls in six innings.

Reece Miller went 3-for-3 with four runs, and Tommy Dirk was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs for Foothill.

Ethan Deguevara and Donovan Escobar each went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for SLAM.

Needles 9-11, Lake Mead 0-7 — At Needles, California, Dawson Yeager was 2-for-5 with an RBI in the opener and 1-for-3 with two runs in the nightcap as the Mustangs swept the Eagles.

Damon Lewis was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in the opener, and teammate Dillon Horn tossed a seven-hitter with eight strikeouts.

In the finale, the Mustangs had just four hits but took advantage of eight errors.

Johnathan Johnson was 2-for-4 with two doubles in the second game for Lake Mead.

Laughlin 2-10, Lincoln County 7-5 — At Panaca, Malik Ksouri went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the nightcap to help the Cougars earn a doubleheader split with the Lynx.

Daniel Montoya-Allen and Diego Trujillo each went 2-for-5 with a double in the nightcap for Laughlin.

In the opener, Dean Ottley and Kobe Walker each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Lynx to the win. McKinley O’Connor was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the second game for Lincoln County.

The Meadows 19-15, Calvary Chapel 1-0 — At The Meadows, Sam Kaplan went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, and five RBIs in the opener and 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and two RBIs in the nightcap as the Mustangs rolled past the Lions in two three-inning games.

In the first game, Trey Covell was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and tossed a three-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts for The Meadows. Brett Lieuallen was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Mustangs.

In the nightcap, Lieuallen was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Brandon Medina was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI for The Meadows.

Mountain View 17, GV Christian 2 — At Mountain View, Eason Gregoire-Mazzocco was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs to power the Saints by the Guardians in three innings.

Xander Cook was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Hugo Fajardo went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and two RBIs for Mountain View.