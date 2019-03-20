Roundup: Bases-loaded walk lifts Foothill over Coronado

Zach Martinez’s bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday forced home Jake Perales with the winning run as Foothil’s baseball team nipped visiting Coronado, 2-1.

(Thinkstock)

Zach Martinez’s bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday forced home Jake Perales with the winning run as Foothil’s baseball team nipped visiting Coronado, 2-1.

After Foothill pitcher Ryan Nickell worked around a leadoff double in the eighth, Perales led off the bottom of the inning with a single. He moved to second on a walk to Nickell and to third on a walk to Eric Vaccaro. One out later, Martinez walked on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

Martinez was 2-for-3 with a triple, and Nickell went 2-for-3 for Foothill.

John Pashales and Michael Ross each went 2-for-3 for the Cougars.

Desert Oasis 6, Spring Valley 3 — At Desert Oasis, winning pitcher Aaron Roberts struck out 12 in 4⅔ innings and supplied an RBI single to lead the Diamondbacks over the Grizzlies.

Parker Schmidt was 3-for-4 with two runs, and Campbell Holt had a single, a triple, and two RBIs for Desert Oasis.

Cesar Perez was 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Spring Valley.

Silverado 16, Durango 0 — At Durango, Chris Cortez twirled a four-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking one, to lead the Skyhawks by the Trailblazers.

Cortez also went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Andrew Maxwell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Sean Graves went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Silverado. Caleb Hubbard was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jarod Hill went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Skyhawks.

Boulder City 3, Mojave 0 — At Mojave, Joey Giunta and Brendan Thorpe combined on a four-hitter to lead the Eagles by the Rattlers.

Thorpe struck out five in two hitless innings of relief and was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Deavin Lopez was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Boulder City.

Mike Cianci was 2-for-3 for Mojave.

Sierra Vista 6, Tech 1 — At Sierra Vista, Zachary Kreithe tossed a five-hitter and struck out 12 to guide the Mountain Lions by the Roadrunners.

Kreithe also homered for Sierra Vista.

Jason Collingbourne was 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for Tech.

Green Valley 10, Clark 1 — At Clark, Matt Galdi went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Gators defeated the Chargers.

Sevon Battle was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Max Leuga went 2-for-4 with a double for Green Valley.

The Gators’ Matt Stanley and Jackson Fairless combined on a one-hitter.

Bishop Gorman 11, Rancho 1 — At Gorman, Carson Wells was 3-for-3 with an RBI as the Gaels topped the Rams in five innings.

Gavin Mez was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, and Demitri Diamant was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Gorman. Santino Panaro was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Gaels.

Matthew Baughn went 2-for-3 for Rancho.

Parowan (Utah) 19, Virgin Valley 9 — At Mesquite, winning pitcher Nick Goodman was 2-for-5 with two RBIs to help the Rams down the Bulldogs.

Aiden Woods was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for Virgin Valley.

Lincoln County 17-12, Adelson School 1-0 — At Panaca, Mason Thornock tossed a five-inning one-hitter and struck out 12 in the nightcap as the Lynx swept the Lions.

McKinley O’Connor was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and Alex Vincent went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs for Lincoln County in the second game.

In the opener, Kamdon Lewis went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Kobe Walker was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs to help the Lynx to a four-inning win.

Indian Springs 13, Liberty Baptist 3 — At Indian Springs, Nathan Miller was 3-for-3 with two RBIs as the Thunderbirds topped the Knights in five innings.

Ryan Gertz was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Jordan Flamm went 2-for-3 with a triple for Indian Springs.