Roundup: Big inning helps Diamondbacks win Lions Tournament

Aaron Roberts doubled twice in a 13-run third inning Thursday that helped the Desert Oasis baseball team to a 15-5, five-inning victory over Helix (California) in the championship game of the 69th annual Lions Tournament in San Diego.

The Diamondbacks trailed 1-0 before putting the first 13 batters of the third inning on base.

Colby Smith was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Roberts and Campbell Holt each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Desert Oasis (21-6).

“I don’t think any other (Las Vegas) teams have won this since the tournament started the Open Division,” said Desert Oasis coach Paul Buboltz. “We have kids who have played a lot of baseball, and the second time through the lineup, they made the adjustments.”

The Diamondbacks also played in the National High School Invitational in Cary, North Carolina two weeks ago.

“We were on the other end of some one-run games there,” Buboltz said. “I think we learned from that, and the kids made sure they didn’t repeat some of the mistakes we made there.”

Desert Oasis 7, Newbury Park (Calif.) 2 — At San Diego, Parker Schmidt was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and Zac Czerniawski went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Diamondbacks by the Panthers in the Open Division semifinals.

Holt was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Desert Oasis.

D.J. Jefferson tossed a four-hitter and struck out seven for the Diamondbacks.

Point Loma (Calif.) 7, Coronado 6 — At San Diego, Ethan Gourson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Pointers edge the Cougars in the Division 6A championship game of the Lions Tournament.

Logan Bleazard was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Ryan Kiernan was 2-for-5 with an RBI for Coronado.

Coronado 4, San Pedro (Calif.) 1 — At San Diego, Ethan Stephens went 2-for-3 with a double to help the Cougars down the Pirates in a Division 6A semifinal in the Lions Tournament.

Jett Kenyon was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Coronado.

Jarrett Kenyon tossed a six-hitter and struck out four for the Cougars.

El Camino Real (Calif.) 2, Green Valley 1 — At San Diego, Adam Christopher tossed a three-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Conquistadors over the Gators in the Lions Tournament.

Joey Klein was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for El Camino Real.

Scott Gruber was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Green Valley.

Elk Grove (Calif.) 7, Liberty 1 — At San Diego, Jack Colville went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Thundering Herd by the Patriots in the Lions Tournament.

Josh Rogers was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Liberty.

La Costa Canyon (Calif.) 11, Silverado 1 — At Carlsbad, California, Chris Neveau went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Mavericks top the Skyhawks in the Lions Tournament.

Andrew Maxwell was 2-for-3 for Silverado.

All-Catholic Classic

De La Salle (Calif.) 9, Bishop Gorman 0 — At Gorman, Jared Amigh went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Spartans by the Gaels in the championship game of the All-Catholic Classic.

Kyle Harrison and Kabir Khanna combined on a three-hitter for De La Salle.

Dominyk Bullard was 2-for-3 for Gorman.