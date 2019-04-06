Roundup: Bonanza erupts in seventh inning, downs Spring Valley

Orbien Hernandez-Silva went 3-for-6 with a triple, a double, four runs and three RBIs as Bonanza’s baseball team scored 21 runs in the final two innings to rally for a 26-11 win at Spring Valley on Friday.

Miguel Guzman-Sanchez was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Keanu Atienza-Sabagala went 3-for-6 with two RBIs for Bonanza.

Ryan Webster was 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for the Bengals, who scored 16 runs in the seventh inning.

Julian DeLeon was 2-for-5 with five RBIs for Bonanza.

Michael Marraro was 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and seven RBIs for Spring Valley. Braxton Bruschke was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Grizzlies.

Palo Verde 3, Sabino (Ariz.) 2 — At Goodyear, Arizona, Paul Myro stole home with the eventual game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning as the Panthers nipped the Sabercats in the Wolves Classic.

Michael Minkoff drew a bases-loaded walk ahead of Myro’s swipe of home as the Panthers built a 3-1 lead.

Sabino scored once in the bottom of the inning.

Myro was 1-for-1 with a double and two runs for Palo Verde.

Eldorado 13, Desert Pines 2 — At Eldorado, Alex Guerra tossed a five-inning four-hitter and struck out seven to help the Sundevils beat the Jaguars.

Arturu Estrada was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Eldorado.

James Greco was 2-for-2, and Jorge Milian went 2-for-3 with a double for Eldorado.

Las Vegas 12, Cimarron-Memorial 9 — At Las Vegas, Layne Adaro went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats past the Spartans.

Jose Martinez was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Joel Lindahl was 1-for-3 with a double for the Wildcats, who scored five times in the fourth and sixth innings.

Trevor Johnson and Nathan Freimuth each went 2-for-3 for Las Vegas.

Andrew Johnson was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, and Lawrence Campa was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cimarron.

Foothill 14, Green Valley 5 — At Green Valley, Eric Vaccaro went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Falcons by the Gators.

Ryan Nickell was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Kelton Lachelt went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Foothill. Tommy Dirk was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Falcons.

Garrett Nelson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Brandon Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Green Valley. Scott Gruber also homered for the Gators.

Rancho 14, Arbor View 7 — At Arbor View, Jairo Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to power the Rams by the Aggies.

Raymond Minero was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for Rancho.

Dominic Clayton was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Steven Giatti was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Arbor View. Brennan Holligan was 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Aggies.

Pahrump Valley 5, Mojave 3 — At Pahrump, Joey Koenig and Chase McDaniel both were 2-for-4 with a run as the Trojans defeated the Rattlers.

Winning pitcher Joey Koenig tossed four-innings of one-hit relief and struck out eight.

Tyler Beadles was 2-for-4 with a double, and Caleb Forepaugh and Logan Forepaugh each added two hits for Mojave.

SLAM Academy 5, Virgin Valley 2 — At Mesquite, Smiley Zamora went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI to help the Bulls top the Bulldogs.

Donovan Escobar was 2-for-3, and winning pitcher Anthony Kopecky was 1-for-2 with an RBI and tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for SLAM.

Booker Wakefield was 2-for-3 with a double for Virgin Valley.

Del Sol 5, Western 4 — At Del Sol, Gelkis Digurnay had two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI to help the Dragons edge the Warriors.

Jacob Chairsell doubled and had two RBIs for Del Sol.

Christopher Williams had a triple, a double and an RBI for Western.

Palo Verde 12, Snowflake (Ariz.) 2 — At Goodyear, Arizona, Mason Neville belted a grand slam in a nine-run first inning that helped the Panthers breeze by the Lobos in five innings in the Wolves Classic.

Jaden Agassi was 1-for-3 with a home run for Palo Verde.

Sierra Vista 2, Moapa Valley 1 — At Sierra Vista, Alex Chavira tossed a three-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Mountain Lions by the Pirates.

Garrett Guy tripled and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on Ramon Benitez’s sacrifice fly.

Gavin Hadley spun a four-hitter for Moapa Valley. Luke Bennett went 2-for-3 for the Pirates.

Shadow Ridge 20, Cheyenne 4 — At Cheyenne, Branson Tressler was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Mustangs routed the Desert Shields in three innings.

Brennan Lyman was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, and Hunter Staley, Tyler Black and winning pitcher Jacob Stinger each homered for Shadow Ridge.

Kristian Saldana went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Valley 21, Democracy Prep 3 — At Doolittle Park, winning pitcher Isiah Ramirez was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs and tossed a four-inning one-hitter as the Vikings blitzed the Blue Knights.

Gustavo Donate was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Gary Bricker was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Valley.

Keenan McNair went 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Vikings.

Lincoln County 13-14, Lake Mead 2-4 — At Panaca, Alex Vincent went a combined 6-for-8 with six RBIs to lead the Lynx to a sweep of the Eagles.

Vincent was 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, and Dylan Robinson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the opener for Lincoln County.

In the second game, Vincent was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Matt Hafen was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for Lincoln County.

Lake Mead’s Johnathan Johnson was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Bryan White was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game.

The Meadows 18-23, Mountain View 3-1 — At Mountain View, Sam Kaplan was 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, a double and three RBIs in the opener and 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs in the nightcap as the Mustangs swept the Saints.

In the first game, Aiden Holbrook was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Brandon Medina was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for The Meadows.

Justin Tanaka was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs to pace The Meadows in the second game. Teammate Brett Lieuallen was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Pahranagat Valley 13-13, Beaver Dam 1-1 — At Littlefield, Arizona, Gage Davis went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the opener and 3-for-3 in the nightcap as the Panthers swept the Diamondbacks.

John Hansen and Jesse Jones each went 3-for-4 for the Panthers in the first game. Jaren Leavitt was 2-for-2 for Pahranagat Valley in the opener.

In the nightcap, Maxwell was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.

Indian Springs 15-18, Sandy Valley 0-3 — At Indian Springs, Aaron Avery and Zack Reimer combined on a no-hitter in the nightcap as the Thunderbirds swept two three-inning games against the Sidewinders.

Taylor Hickman and Ryan Gertz each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Jordan Flamm was 2-for-2 with an RBI in the opener for Indian Springs.

Avery and Hickman both went 2-for-2 in the second game.

Laughlin 5-5, Calvary Chapel 2-4 — At Paul Meyer Park, the Cougars swept the Lions.