87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Roundup: Bonanza erupts in seventh inning, downs Spring Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2019 - 9:10 pm
 

Orbien Hernandez-Silva went 3-for-6 with a triple, a double, four runs and three RBIs as Bonanza’s baseball team scored 21 runs in the final two innings to rally for a 26-11 win at Spring Valley on Friday.

Miguel Guzman-Sanchez was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Keanu Atienza-Sabagala went 3-for-6 with two RBIs for Bonanza.

Ryan Webster was 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for the Bengals, who scored 16 runs in the seventh inning.

Julian DeLeon was 2-for-5 with five RBIs for Bonanza.

Michael Marraro was 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and seven RBIs for Spring Valley. Braxton Bruschke was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Grizzlies.

Palo Verde 3, Sabino (Ariz.) 2 — At Goodyear, Arizona, Paul Myro stole home with the eventual game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning as the Panthers nipped the Sabercats in the Wolves Classic.

Michael Minkoff drew a bases-loaded walk ahead of Myro’s swipe of home as the Panthers built a 3-1 lead.

Sabino scored once in the bottom of the inning.

Myro was 1-for-1 with a double and two runs for Palo Verde.

Eldorado 13, Desert Pines 2 — At Eldorado, Alex Guerra tossed a five-inning four-hitter and struck out seven to help the Sundevils beat the Jaguars.

Arturu Estrada was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Eldorado.

James Greco was 2-for-2, and Jorge Milian went 2-for-3 with a double for Eldorado.

Las Vegas 12, Cimarron-Memorial 9 — At Las Vegas, Layne Adaro went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats past the Spartans.

Jose Martinez was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Joel Lindahl was 1-for-3 with a double for the Wildcats, who scored five times in the fourth and sixth innings.

Trevor Johnson and Nathan Freimuth each went 2-for-3 for Las Vegas.

Andrew Johnson was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, and Lawrence Campa was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cimarron.

Foothill 14, Green Valley 5 — At Green Valley, Eric Vaccaro went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Falcons by the Gators.

Ryan Nickell was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Kelton Lachelt went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Foothill. Tommy Dirk was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Falcons.

Garrett Nelson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Brandon Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Green Valley. Scott Gruber also homered for the Gators.

Rancho 14, Arbor View 7 — At Arbor View, Jairo Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to power the Rams by the Aggies.

Raymond Minero was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for Rancho.

Dominic Clayton was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Steven Giatti was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Arbor View. Brennan Holligan was 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Aggies.

Pahrump Valley 5, Mojave 3 — At Pahrump, Joey Koenig and Chase McDaniel both were 2-for-4 with a run as the Trojans defeated the Rattlers.

Winning pitcher Joey Koenig tossed four-innings of one-hit relief and struck out eight.

Tyler Beadles was 2-for-4 with a double, and Caleb Forepaugh and Logan Forepaugh each added two hits for Mojave.

SLAM Academy 5, Virgin Valley 2 — At Mesquite, Smiley Zamora went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI to help the Bulls top the Bulldogs.

Donovan Escobar was 2-for-3, and winning pitcher Anthony Kopecky was 1-for-2 with an RBI and tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for SLAM.

Booker Wakefield was 2-for-3 with a double for Virgin Valley.

Del Sol 5, Western 4 — At Del Sol, Gelkis Digurnay had two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI to help the Dragons edge the Warriors.

Jacob Chairsell doubled and had two RBIs for Del Sol.

Christopher Williams had a triple, a double and an RBI for Western.

Palo Verde 12, Snowflake (Ariz.) 2 — At Goodyear, Arizona, Mason Neville belted a grand slam in a nine-run first inning that helped the Panthers breeze by the Lobos in five innings in the Wolves Classic.

Jaden Agassi was 1-for-3 with a home run for Palo Verde.

Sierra Vista 2, Moapa Valley 1 — At Sierra Vista, Alex Chavira tossed a three-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Mountain Lions by the Pirates.

Garrett Guy tripled and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on Ramon Benitez’s sacrifice fly.

Gavin Hadley spun a four-hitter for Moapa Valley. Luke Bennett went 2-for-3 for the Pirates.

Shadow Ridge 20, Cheyenne 4 — At Cheyenne, Branson Tressler was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Mustangs routed the Desert Shields in three innings.

Brennan Lyman was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs, and Hunter Staley, Tyler Black and winning pitcher Jacob Stinger each homered for Shadow Ridge.

Kristian Saldana went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Valley 21, Democracy Prep 3 — At Doolittle Park, winning pitcher Isiah Ramirez was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs and tossed a four-inning one-hitter as the Vikings blitzed the Blue Knights.

Gustavo Donate was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Gary Bricker was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Valley.

Keenan McNair went 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Vikings.

Lincoln County 13-14, Lake Mead 2-4 — At Panaca, Alex Vincent went a combined 6-for-8 with six RBIs to lead the Lynx to a sweep of the Eagles.

Vincent was 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, and Dylan Robinson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the opener for Lincoln County.

In the second game, Vincent was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Matt Hafen was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for Lincoln County.

Lake Mead’s Johnathan Johnson was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Bryan White was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game.

The Meadows 18-23, Mountain View 3-1 — At Mountain View, Sam Kaplan was 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, a double and three RBIs in the opener and 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs in the nightcap as the Mustangs swept the Saints.

In the first game, Aiden Holbrook was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and Brandon Medina was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for The Meadows.

Justin Tanaka was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs to pace The Meadows in the second game. Teammate Brett Lieuallen was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Pahranagat Valley 13-13, Beaver Dam 1-1 — At Littlefield, Arizona, Gage Davis went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the opener and 3-for-3 in the nightcap as the Panthers swept the Diamondbacks.

John Hansen and Jesse Jones each went 3-for-4 for the Panthers in the first game. Jaren Leavitt was 2-for-2 for Pahranagat Valley in the opener.

In the nightcap, Maxwell was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.

Indian Springs 15-18, Sandy Valley 0-3 — At Indian Springs, Aaron Avery and Zack Reimer combined on a no-hitter in the nightcap as the Thunderbirds swept two three-inning games against the Sidewinders.

Taylor Hickman and Ryan Gertz each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Jordan Flamm was 2-for-2 with an RBI in the opener for Indian Springs.

Avery and Hickman both went 2-for-2 in the second game.

Laughlin 5-5, Calvary Chapel 2-4 — At Paul Meyer Park, the Cougars swept the Lions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
By Mark Anderson / RJ

The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thinkstock
Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
RJ

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.