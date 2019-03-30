Roundup: Braxton Bruschke carries Spring Valley to win

Braxton Bruschke allowed three hits and struck out 13 in 6⅔ innings on Friday to lift Spring Valley’s baseball team to a 3-1 win at Durango.

Tyler Metzger came on to get the final out for the Grizzlies after Bruschke reached the 110-pitch limit.

Kade Higgins went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, and Chasyn Love was 2-for-3 for Spring Valley.

Irvin Weems went 2-for-3 with two triples and an RBI for the Trailblazers.

Virgin Valley 4, Sunrise Mountain 3 — At Sunrise Mountain, Aiden Woods went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs to lead the Bulldogs by the Miners.

Bridger Toone was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Kyler Sudweeks had two hits for Virgin Valley.

Eddie Casado was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Sunrise Mountain, which scored twice in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete the rally.

Aries Orozco went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Brian Ruiz was 2-for-3 with a double for the Miners.

Bishop Gorman 4, Clark 3 — At Clark, Cameron Hougham was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Gaels edge the Chargers.

Nick Smirk, A.J. Rodriguez and Julian Herrera combined on a four-hitter for Gorman.

Luke Miles went 2-for-4 for Clark.

Cimarron-Memorial 5, South Eugene (Ore.) 3 — At Cimarron, Zach Culver went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Spartans handle the Axe.

Mike Overland was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Cimarron.

Kaden Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for South Eugene.

Silverado 9, Green Valley 3 — At Silverado, Caleb Hubbard went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs to help the Skyhawks defeat the Gators.

Sean Graves was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Jarod Hill had a double and two RBIs for Silverado.

Garrett Nelson was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Green Valley.

Desert Oasis 7, Foothill 0 — At Foothill, Zac Czerniawski went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Diamondbacks shut out the Falcons.

Aaron Roberts and Jacob Walsh combined on a four-hitter. Roberts, who struck out six in four innings, also went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Walsh was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Colby Smith went 3-for-3 with three runs for Desert Oasis.

Basic 9, Sierra Vista 2 — At Sierra Vista, Kyle Turner went 4-for-5 with two triples and two RBIs as the Wolves downed the Mountain Lions.

Demetrius Vigil was charged with one unearned run and scattered three hits over six innings to pick up the win. He struck out nine.

Hunter Katschke was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Seth Reed was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Basic.

Casey Bochenczak was 1-for-3 with a double for the Mountain Lions.

Coronado 16, Tech 8 — At Tech, Jarrett Kenyon went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Cougars downed the Roadrunners.

Josh Johnson doubled and drove in two runs, and Max Fernandez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cougars.

Kaiden Quinonez-Kerle’e doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Roadrunners.

Vauxhall (Canada) 11, Centennial 1 — At Centennial, Shayne Campbell was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to help the Jets beat the Bulldogs in five innings.

Levi Abbott threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts and five walks to get the win.

Austin Kryszczuk went 2-for-3 for Centennial.

Arbor View 12, Valley 1 — At Valley, Justin Hausner was 2-for-2 with three runs to lead the Aggies to a five-inning victory over the Vikings.

Steven Giatti went 2-for-3 for Arbor View.

Payton Brooks and Andrew Hunter combined on a one-hitter for the Aggies.

Boulder City 16, Chaparral 1 — At Chaparral, winning pitcher Brendan Thorpe was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run as the Eagles earned a five-inning win over the Cowboys.

Thorpe allowed an unearned run on one hit in four innings. He struck out eight and walked five.

Blaze Trumble went 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBIs, and Joseph Giunta doubled twice and drove in four runs for Boulder City.

SLAM Academy 11, Moapa Valley 5 — At Overton, Daemein Hargrove’s grand slam highlighted an eight-run seventh inning as the Bulls beat the Pirates.

JonLuke Hobdy was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Ozzy Zawislak was 3-for-5 for SLAM Academy.

Gannon Hymas was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Kashten Frei went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Moapa Valley.

The Meadows 5, Lake Mead 2 — At Heritage Park, the Mustangs rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Eagles.

Brett Lieuallen’s two-run double gave the Mustangs the lead. Sam Kaplan went 1-for-2 and scored twice for The Meadows, which had three hits.

Joseph Johnson was 2-for-2, and Alan Underwood went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for Lake Mead.

Liberty Baptist 22, Mountain View 3 — At Mountain View, the Knights scored eight runs in the top of the first and went on to rout the Saints.

Two Liberty Baptist pitchers combined on a no-hitter.