Roundup: Cayden Duncan’s sacrifice fly lifts Bengals by Grizzlies

Winning pitcher Cayden Duncan drove in Orbien Hernandez-Silva with a sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to lift Bonanza’s baseball team to a 12-11 win over visiting Spring Valley.

Matthew Cox was 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs, and Yankiel Gonzalez went 3-for-4 for the Bengals, who also got a solo home run from Makai DeSoto.

Erik Dulittle was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Grizzlies. Michael Marraro went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Chase Rodriguez was 2-for-5 with an RBI for Spring Valley.

Liberty 4, Bishop Gorman 0 — At Liberty, Ethan O’Neal and Jordan Contreras combined on a one-hitter as the Patriots blanked the Gaels.

O’Neal struck out seven, but walked six and allowed one hit in 5⅓ innings. Contreras pitched a perfect final 1⅔ innings to get the save.

Logan Coons went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Jack Hale, Mason Bowden, and James Katona each went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Liberty.

Nick Smirk had Gorman’s hit.

Virgin Valley 8, Western 7 — At Mesquite, Kyler Sudweeks’ two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Bulldogs over the Warriors.

Sudweeks’ double plated Booker Wakefield with the tying run and Tanner Fielding with the winning run.

Wakefield went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Virgin Valley.

Xavier Thomas was 3-for-4 with a double, and Christopher Williams went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Western.

Silverado 11, Tech 6 — At Tech, Jarod Hill was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to help the Skyhawks defeat the Roadrunners.

Sean Graves was 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Austin Whittaker went 2-for-5 with two doubles for Silverado.

Gerardo Hernandez was 3-for-4, and Chris Cortez and Andrew Maxwell each had two hits and two RBIs for the Skyhawks.

Jason Collingbourne was 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Jose Leon was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Tech.

Coronado 6, Durango 1 — At Durango, Jarrett Kenyon tossed a five-hitter and struck out five to lead the Cougars by the Trailblazers.

Logan Bleazard went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Ryan Kiernan was 2-for-4 with two runs for Coronado.

Thomas Planellas was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Cougars.

Basic 17, Clark 0 — At Clark, John Howard Bobo went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as the Wolves rolled past the Chargers in five innings.

Demetrius Vigil also went 3-for-3 with three runs, a double, and an RBI, and Trace Evans homered for Basic.

Jaden King and Kyle Turner each went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Dalton Miller was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Wolves.

Winning pitcher Hunter Katschke teamed with Kai Symons and Logan Spaur on a two-hitter.

Pahrump Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0 — At Overton, Joey Koenig went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, and threw 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief to earn the save as the Trojans took down the Pirates.

Chase McDaniel was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Pahrump.

Payton McDermott was 2-for-3 with two doubles for Moapa Valley.

Mojave 5, Chaparral 1 — At Chaparral, Caleb Forepaugh and Mike Cianci combined on a three-hitter to lead the Rattlers by the Cowboys.

Kevin Gutierrez went 2-for-2 with a double for Mojave.

Cannon Greene was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Chaparral.

Boulder City 15, Democracy Prep 0 — At Boulder City, J.J. Neal tossed a three-inning no-hitter and struck out eight of the nine batters he faced as the Eagles blanked the Blue Knights.

Democracy Prep’s only runner reached on an error and was caught trying to steal third in the third inning.

Matthew Felsenfeld was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Blaze Trumble went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Boulder City.

Del Sol 13, Sunrise Mountain 3 — At Sunrise Mountain, Kevin Aldrich was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Dragons to a five-inning win over the Miners.

Gelkis Digurnay was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Jacob Chairsell went 1-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Del Sol.

Logan Morgan tossed a four-hitter and struck out eight for the Dragons.

SLAM Academy 14, Valley 4 — At Arroyo Grande Park, Austin Martin went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help the Bulls top the Vikings in five innings.

Daemein Hargrove was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Smiley Zamora went 2-for-3 with an RBI for SLAM Academy. Donovan Escobar was 1-for-2 with four RBIs for the Bulls.

Shadow Ridge 12, Silver Creek (Colo.) 9 — At Shadow Ridge, Jax Holzem went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Mustangs by the Raiders.

Kristian Saldana was 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Isaiah Salas was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Chris Brown was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Silver Creek.

Pahranagat Valley 18, Adelson School 2 — At Oxford Park, Preston Higbee went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs to help the Panthers to a three-inning win over the Lions.

Cody Hatch was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Gage Davis went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.

Sammy Katz belted a solo home run for Adelson School.

Green Valley, Sierra Vista halted

At Sierra Vista, the Gators and the Mountain Lions had their game stopped because of darkness with the score tied at 6-6 after 11 innings.

Alex Chavira’s three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning tied the game after the Gators had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the inning.

The teams have not yet set a date to resume the game.