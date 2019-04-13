95°F
Baseball

Roundup: Chaparral trio combines for two-hitter against Pioneers

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2019 - 4:50 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2019 - 6:01 pm

Cannon Green, Christopher Acosta-Lopez and Brandon Rodriguez combined on a two-hitter Saturday to help host Chaparral defeat Canyon Springs, 3-2 in the Cowboy Classic baseball tournament.

Acosta-Lopez struck out five in 2⅔ innings of relief to earn the win.

Greene and Rodriguez each went 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Cowboys.

Chaparral 12, Desert Pines 1 — At Chaparral, Rodriguez tossed a five-inning one-hitter as the Cowboys downed the Jaguars in the Cowboy Classic.

Rodriguez also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Acosta-Lopez was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Chaparral.

Joseph Maxwell was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Desert Pines.

Clark 12, Western 5 — At Eldorado, Koby Cornejo went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, and the Chargers used a seven-run second inning to down the Warriors in five innings in the Cowboy Classic.

Colsen Gambetta was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Luke Miles went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Clark.

Sebastian Reyes was 3-for-3 with two doubles for Western.

Lincoln County 6, Valley 2 — At Valley, Kamdon Lewis went 2-for-3 with a home run to help the Lynx beat the Vikings in the Cowboy Classic.

Dean Ottley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Kobe Walker went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Lincoln County.

Gustavo Donate was 2-for-3 for Valley.

Mojave 12, Virgin Valley 3 — At Valley, Caleb Forepaugh went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Logan Forepaugh was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help the Rattlers top the Bulldogs in six innings in the Cowboy Classic.

Winning pitcher Kevin Gutierrez was 2-for-3 and struck out nine in six innings.

Bridger Toone was 2-for-3 with a double, and Shawn Anderson was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Virgin Valley.

Snow Canyon (Utah) 9, Desert Oasis 8 — At St. George, Utah, Landon Frei scored the game-winning run on a balk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Warriors edged the Diamondbacks.

Aaron Roberts went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Jacob Walsh was 2-for-2 with a solo home run for Desert Oasis.

