Roundup: Crusaders extend lead in Mountain League race

Michael Rice tossed a three-hitter on Wednesday as Faith Lutheran’s baseball team held extended its lead in the Mountain League with a 4-1 win at Centennial.

Rice allowed only an unearned run and struck out nine.

Dylan Howell blasted a three-run home run with one out in the top of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie. Howell was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs for the Crusaders, who lead the Mountain League by two games over Centennial, Palo Verde and Rancho with three games remaining.

Shane Taylor was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Faith Lutheran.

Anthony Martinez went 1-for-3 and scored a run for the Bulldogs.

Legacy 6, Palo Verde 5 — At Legacy, C.J. Stanton stole home with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Longhorns shock the Panthers.

Aaron Lopez was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Brandon Carter was 2-for-3 with a double for Legacy, which scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-4 lead before Palo Verde tied the game in the top of the seventh.

Peyton Cole was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, and Paul Myro was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Palo Verde.

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Rancho 2 — At Cimarron, winning pitcher Elie Kligman and Zach Culver each had an RBI single in a four-run sixth inning that propelled the Spartans by the Rams.

Andrew Johnson’s RBI double started the scoring for Cimarron.

Kligman was 2-for-3 with an RBI and tossed a five-hitter with five strikeouts for the Spartans.

Adrian Gomez and Tanner Albright each went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Rancho.

Green Valley 8, Sierra Vista 6 — At Sierra Vista, Scott Gruber’s sacrifice fly with one out in the top of the 12th inning plated Gavin Malcolm with the go-ahead run as the Gators topped the Mountain Lions in the conclusion of a game that was suspended March 26 by darkness.

Max Leuga added an RBI double in the 12th inning to provide some insurance for the Gators. Leuga was 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and Matthew Galdi was 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs for Green Valley.

Alex Chavira was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Sierra Vista.

Arbor View 4, Shadow Ridge 2 — At Shadow Ridge, winning pitcher Garrett Cutting hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a double to help the Aggies top the Mustangs.

Cutting allowed just four hits and struck out five in six innings. Nick Cornman and Brad Stone each supplied an RBI single for Arbor View.

Tyler Black hit a run-scoring double, and Brennen Lyman singled home the other run for Shadow Ridge.

Eldorado 6, Canyon Springs 3 — At Eldorado, Julio Rodarte tossed a four-hitter and struck out 11 to help the Sundevils top the Pioneers.

Ryan Muldoon was 2-for-3, and Andy Marrero was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Eldorado.

Kenneth Jacobs was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Canyon Springs.

Western 12, Mojave 9 — At Western, Sebastian Reyes was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to help the Warriors rally past the Rattlers.

Adonis Cherry was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, and Xavier Thomas was 1-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for Western, which scored seven runs in the sixth inning.

Logan Forepaugh was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, and Joshua Kelly was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Mojave, which got a home run from Kevin Gutierrez.

Las Vegas 13, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, Estaban Canales and Dakota Iverson combined on a five-inning one-hitter as the Wildcats blanked the Jaguars.

Daniel Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs for Las Vegas, and teammates Oliver Haro-Reyes, Leonel Anaya and Trevor Johnson each had a double and a single for Las Vegas.

Del Sol 13, Democracy Prep 3 — At Del Sol, Gelkis Digurnay was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs to help the Dragons down the Blue Knights in six innings.

Josh Ortega was 3-for-4 with a triple, and Jose Alvarez was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs for Del Sol.

Derian Teran-Romero was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ramon Green was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Democracy Prep.

Bonanza 16, Cheyenne 3 — At Bonanza, Quinton Knight was 2-for-2 with two RBIs as the Bengals routed the Desert Shields in five innings.

Makai DeSoto was 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, and Yankiel Gonzalez went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Bonanza.

Joe Moreno was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Cheyenne.

Pahrump Valley 18, Valley 0 — At Valley, Joey Koenig was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs all in an 18-run first inning as the Vikings routed the Trojans in three innings.

Jalen Denton was 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs, and Cyle Havel was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI for Pahrump.

Jake Riding tossed a no-hitter with two walks and three strikeouts for the Trojans.

Calvary Chapel 33-25, Mountain View 1-4 — At Mountain View, Koby Myxter went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in the opener and 2-for-3 with an RBI in the nightcap as the Lions swept two three-inning games from the Saints.

Zach Koerwitz was 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs, and Christian Zachodni was 2-for-2 with four RBIs in the first game for Calvary Chapel.

In the second game, Coby Delaney was 2-for-3 with a grand slam and five RBIs, and Charles Cleveland was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Calvary Chapel.

Rason McClennan and Eason Gregoire-Mazzocco each went 2-for-2 for Mountain View in the second game.