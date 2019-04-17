Roundup: Diamondbacks score in eighth inning to nip Torrey Pines

Jordan DeMarce scored the eventual winning run on a throwing error in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday to lift Desert Oasis’ baseball team to an 8-7 win over Torrey Pines (Calif.) in the Lions Tournament in San Diego.

(Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

DeMarce was on first when the Diamondbacks hit a ground ball that forced the lead runner at third. The throw to complete a potential double play was wild allowing DeMarce to score. He was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Parker Schmidt hit the game’s first pitch for a home run and was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and teammate Aaron Roberts was 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Desert Oasis.

Josh Sharman was 2-for-3 with two runs for the Diamondbacks.

Torrey Pines is coached by former Major Leaguer Kirk McCaskill.

Coronado 5, Rancho Buena Vista (Calif.) 1 — At Vista, California, Brayden Buttweiler tossed a five-hitter to lead the Cougars by the Longhorns in the Lions Tournament.

Ryan Kiernan was 2-for-3, and Austin Cates went 1-for-1 with two RBIs for Coronado.

Maranatha (Calif.) 1, Green Valley 0 — At San Diego, Max Blessinger tossed a four-hitter as the Minutemen edged the Gators in the Lions Tournament.

Matt Galdi was 2-for-3 for Green Valley.

Brandon Smith tossed a four-hitter and struck out nine for the Gators.

Scripps Ranch (Calif.) 2, Liberty 1 — At San Diego, California, Carter Foss, Bradley Baczkowski and C.J. Martinez combined on a four-hitter to help the Falcons edge the Patriots in the Lions Tournament.

Jack Hale was 2-for-3 for Liberty.

Liberty pitcher Garrett Maloney allowed just five hits and one earned run. He struck out nine.

Westlake (Calif.) 3, Silverado 1 — At San Diego, Colby Downard tossed a four-hitter to lead Westlake by the Skyhawks in the Lions Tournament.

Chris Cortez, Jarod Hill and Andrew Maxwell each went 1-for-3 for Silverado.

Calvin Christian (Calif.) 11, Sunrise Mountain 8 — At Escondido, California, the Crusaders broke a 7-7 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held off the Miners in the Lions Tournament.

Brian Ruiz was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI, and Eddie Casado was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Sunrise Mountain. Jonathan Ortiz was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Miners.

Castle Park (Calif.) 6, SLAM Academy 0 — At Chula Vista, California, Emilio Luna and Emilio Hernandez combined on a four-hitter as the Trojans blanked the Bulls in the Lions Tournament.

Jacob Balsterholt went 1-for-3 with a triple for SLAM Academy.

Pahranagat Valley 21-22, Carlin 0-1 — At Carlin, John Hansen was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and four RBIs in the opener and 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI in the nightcap as the Panthers swept two three-inning games from the Railroaders.

In the first game, Kobi Fiatoa was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Cody Hatch was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley. Panthers pitcher Stockton Maxwell tossed a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

In the finale, Jaren Leavitt was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and eleven other Panthers had at least one hit each.

Gorman postponed

At Bishop Gorman, the Gaels’ game against St. Rita (Illinois) in the All-Catholic Classic was postponed due to rain.