Baseball

Roundup: Diamondbacks score in eighth inning to nip Torrey Pines

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2019 - 8:05 pm
 

Jordan DeMarce scored the eventual winning run on a throwing error in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday to lift Desert Oasis’ baseball team to an 8-7 win over Torrey Pines (Calif.) in the Lions Tournament in San Diego.

DeMarce was on first when the Diamondbacks hit a ground ball that forced the lead runner at third. The throw to complete a potential double play was wild allowing DeMarce to score. He was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Parker Schmidt hit the game’s first pitch for a home run and was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and teammate Aaron Roberts was 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Desert Oasis.

Josh Sharman was 2-for-3 with two runs for the Diamondbacks.

Torrey Pines is coached by former Major Leaguer Kirk McCaskill.

Coronado 5, Rancho Buena Vista (Calif.) 1 — At Vista, California, Brayden Buttweiler tossed a five-hitter to lead the Cougars by the Longhorns in the Lions Tournament.

Ryan Kiernan was 2-for-3, and Austin Cates went 1-for-1 with two RBIs for Coronado.

Maranatha (Calif.) 1, Green Valley 0 — At San Diego, Max Blessinger tossed a four-hitter as the Minutemen edged the Gators in the Lions Tournament.

Matt Galdi was 2-for-3 for Green Valley.

Brandon Smith tossed a four-hitter and struck out nine for the Gators.

Scripps Ranch (Calif.) 2, Liberty 1 — At San Diego, California, Carter Foss, Bradley Baczkowski and C.J. Martinez combined on a four-hitter to help the Falcons edge the Patriots in the Lions Tournament.

Jack Hale was 2-for-3 for Liberty.

Liberty pitcher Garrett Maloney allowed just five hits and one earned run. He struck out nine.

Westlake (Calif.) 3, Silverado 1 — At San Diego, Colby Downard tossed a four-hitter to lead Westlake by the Skyhawks in the Lions Tournament.

Chris Cortez, Jarod Hill and Andrew Maxwell each went 1-for-3 for Silverado.

Calvin Christian (Calif.) 11, Sunrise Mountain 8 — At Escondido, California, the Crusaders broke a 7-7 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held off the Miners in the Lions Tournament.

Brian Ruiz was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI, and Eddie Casado was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Sunrise Mountain. Jonathan Ortiz was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Miners.

Castle Park (Calif.) 6, SLAM Academy 0 — At Chula Vista, California, Emilio Luna and Emilio Hernandez combined on a four-hitter as the Trojans blanked the Bulls in the Lions Tournament.

Jacob Balsterholt went 1-for-3 with a triple for SLAM Academy.

Pahranagat Valley 21-22, Carlin 0-1 — At Carlin, John Hansen was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and four RBIs in the opener and 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI in the nightcap as the Panthers swept two three-inning games from the Railroaders.

In the first game, Kobi Fiatoa was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Cody Hatch was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley. Panthers pitcher Stockton Maxwell tossed a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

In the finale, Jaren Leavitt was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and eleven other Panthers had at least one hit each.

Gorman postponed

At Bishop Gorman, the Gaels’ game against St. Rita (Illinois) in the All-Catholic Classic was postponed due to rain.

2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards
Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.