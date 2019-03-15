Roundup: Fabian Torrez caps Legacy comeback

Fabian Torrez’s two-run double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a four-run rally and lifted host Legacy’s baseball team to a 6-5 win over Spring Valley on Thursday.

Logan Berrier singled to start the seventh-inning uprising and moved to second when Zachary Chin was hit by a pitch. Justin Lamantia walked to load the bases.

Isiah Buhecker’s sacrifice fly to right scored Berrier and moved Chin to third.

Zach Ahmed drew a walk, reloading the bases, and Aaron Lopez also walked, forcing home Chin and cutting the deficit to 5-4. Torrez followed with a double to left field to end the game.

Berrier was 2-for-2, and C.J. Stanton went 2-for-3 for Legacy.

Chase Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Kade Higgins was 3-for-5 with an RBI for Spring Valley.

Liberty 12, Arbor View 9 — At Arbor View, Ethan Safier was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and three runs as the Patriots outslugged the Aggies.

Kaeden Camat-Toki and Logan Coons each supplied two hits and two RBIs for Liberty, which scored nine runs in the third inning. Devin Contreras earned the win for the Patriots.

Jesse Pierce went 3-for-3 with two doubles, and two RBIs, and teammate Niles Scafati-Boyce had two hits to lead Arbor View.

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Green Valley 1 — At Cimarron, Jackson Folkman was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI as the Spartans held off the Gators.

Elie Kligman allowed an unearned run on three hits in five innings to pick up the win. Green Valley loaded the bases in the seventh, but Zach Culver got Sevon Battle to fly out to end the game.

Culver threw two hitless innings to get the save. He hit two batters and walked one.

Canyon Springs 5, Tech 2 — At Tech, Aiden Moriarty tossed a four-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks to lead the Pioneers by the Roadrunners.

Nick Brito went 3-for-4 for Canyon Springs.

Griffin Marcelino was 1-for-4 with an RBI for Tech.

Eldorado 7, Valley 4 — Julio Rodarte went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI as the Sundevils defeated the Vikings.

Eldorado scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to come from behind. The Sundevils tied the game on a wild pitch, and scored the go-ahead run on an error.

Andy Marrero went 2-for-3 with a run, and Brandon Severson drove in two runs for Eldorado.

John Rex Natividad was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three runs for Valley. Isaiah Ramirez and Gustavo Donate each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Gary Bricker doubled and drove in two runs for the Vikings.

Desert Oasis 15, Clark 3 — At Desert Oasis, Parker Schmidt went 2-for-3 with four RBIs as the Diamondbacks defeated the Chargers in five innings.

Colton Zobrist was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Desert Oasis.

Winning pitcher Aaron Roberts struck out eight in three innings.

Palo Verde 16, Sierra Vista 1 — At Palo Verde, Peyton Cole went 3-for-4, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the Panthers routed the Mountain Lions in four innings.

Nate Bartlett was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Josiah Cromwick supplied two hits and two RBIs for Palo Verde, which scored eight runs in the second inning.

Casey Bochenczak had an RBI single for Sierra Vista.

Bishop Gorman 11, Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) 6 — At Tempe, Arizona, Nick Smirk went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Gaels downed the Mountain Lions in the Boras Classic.

Dominyk Bullard was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and John Gaughan was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Gorman, which built an 11-2 lead after three innings.

Chaparral (Ariz.) 3, Basic 2 — At Tempe, Arizona, Ethan Hott hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to lift the Firebirds over the Wolves in the Boras Classic.

Hunter Katschke was 2-for-3 with a double and a run for Basic.

The Meadows 16, Mountain View 1 — At Mountain View, Justin Tanaka went 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs as the Mustangs routed the Saints in three innings in the Spring Slam.

Sam Kaplan was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and Brandon Medina was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for The Meadows. Trey Covell went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Jerry Appelhans and Brett Lieuallen each added two hits for the Mustangs.

Austin Wood was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Mountain View.

Indian Springs 3, Lake Mead 3 — At Mountain View, Ryan Gertz and Zachery Reiner each drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, capping a three-run rally and allowing the Thunderbirds to earn a five-inning tie with the Eagles in the Spring Slam.

Indian Springs had just two hits in the game. Gertz was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Alan Underwood went 2-for-3 for Lake Mead.