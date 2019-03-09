Roundup: Five-run seventh lifts Sierra Vista over Green Valley

Garrett Guy keyed a five-run seventh inning as Sierra Vista’s baseball team earned an 8-7 road win over Green Valley in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament on Friday.

Guy tripled home two runs to tie the game, then scored the winning run on Nate Blazek’s single.

Guy finished 2-for-4 for the Mountain Lions, who led 3-0 after the top of the second inning, but trailed 7-3 entering the seventh.

Alan Gaber was 3-for-4, and Casey Bochenczak was 2-for-4 with two doubles for Sierra Vista.

Scott Gruber homered for the Gators.

Liberty 3, Green Valley 2 — At Green Valley, Devin Contreras and Ethan O’Neal combined on a six-hitter as the Patriots held off the Gators in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament.

Ethan Safier was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Liberty, which scored all of its runs in the first inning.

Gruber went 2-for-3 with a double for Green Valley.

Liberty 10, Bishop Manogue 8 — At Centennial, Ethan Safier and Logan Coons each went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Patriots outlasted the Miners in six innings in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament.

Drew Scolari was 4-for-4 for Manogue.

Arbor View 8, Rancho 6 — At Desert Oasis, Garrett Cutting was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs to help the Aggies top the Rams in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament.

Nick Cornman, Jesse Pierce and Dillon Jones each tripled for Arbor View, which scored six runs in the third inning.

Jairo Verdugo and Adrian Gomez each had a home run for Rancho.

Desert Oasis 17, Rancho 1 — At Desert Oasis, Aaron Roberts went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Diamondbacks routed the Rams in three innings in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament.

Colby Smith’s grand slam ended the game on the mercy rule.

Zac Czerniawski was 3-for-3 with a double, and Jacob Walsh went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Desert Oasis.

D.J. Jefferson didn’t allow a hit in three innings of work for the Diamondbacks.

Desert Oasis 4, Coronado 0 — At Desert Oasis, Zac Czerniawski went 2-for-3 with a double to help the Diamondbacks top the Cougars in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament.

Jacob Walsh and Tyler Montoya combined on a three-hitter for Desert Oasis. Walsh allowed three hits and two walks and struck out six in six innings. Montoya fanned two in the seventh.

Josh Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double for Coronado.

Bishop Manogue 4, Centennial 3 — At Centennial, the Miners rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Bulldogs in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament.

Dallan Cave was 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs for Centennial. Anthony Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Travis Rice, Austin Kryszczuk and Kris Bow each added two hits for the Bulldogs.

Centennial starter Jonathan Merino allowed a run on four hits in six innings.

Centennial 1, Sierra Vista 0 — At Centennial, Rice singled home Kryszczuk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Bulldogs edged the Mountain Lions in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament.

Sierra Vista starter Alex Chavira took a no-hitter into the seventh, but Kryszczuk led off with a double. After two walks, Chavira struck out the next two batters to bring up Rice, who singled to right to end the game.

Weston Ewing threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts to get the win.

Chavira struck out 12 and walked two.

Coronado 7, Galena 2 — At Coronado, Jordan Writer went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help the Cougars defeat the Grizzlies in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament.

Ian Roemer and John Pashales combined on a five-hitter for Coronado.

Arbor View 13, Galena 3 — At Centennial, Brad Stone was 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs as the Aggies beat the Grizzlies in five innings in the Diamondback Kickoff Tournament.

Cornman went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs, and Jalen Jones went 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for Arbor View.

Basic 10, Legacy 5 — At Basic, Kyle Turner went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run as the Wolves downed the Longhorns.

John Howard Bobo went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored, and Hunter Katschke, Dominick Tavares and Trace Evans each doubled for Basic.

Demetrius Vigil went 3-for-4 with a RBI for the Wolves, who led 10-0 after three innings.

Fabian Torres went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Legacy.

Canyon View (Utah) 8, Cimarron-Memorial 7 — At St. George, Utah, the Spartans scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but came up just short against the Falcons in the K.J. Harrison Classic.

Mike Overland’s two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh pulled Cimarron within 8-7, but a ground out ended the threat.

Andrew Johnson was 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for Cimarron.

Sundevil Invitational

Clark 18, Tech 8 — At Eldorado, Elijah Fuchs was 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, three runs and four RBIs as the Chargers routed the Roadrunners in four innings.

Koby Cornejo went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, and Dylan King was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Clark, which scored 16 runs in the second inning.

Jason Collingbourne was 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs for Tech.

Lincoln County 10, Del Sol 4 — At Chaparral, Dean Ottley was 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBIs to help the Lynx to a six-inning win over the Dragons.

Alex Vincent was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Kobe Walker was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Lincoln County. Kamdon Lewis was 2-for-3, and Kobe Kelley was 2-for-4 for the Lynx.

Jose Galicia was 2-for-3 for Del Sol.

Mojave 15, Clark 14 — At Eldorado, Mike Cianci tripled home Jeraun Irby in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Rattlers the four-inning win over the Chargers.

Mojave had tied the game earlier in the inning on Irby’s RBI single.

Cianci was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Logan Forepaugh went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI, and Irby was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for Mojave.

Luke Miles was 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, and Steven Shoats went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for Clark.

Mojave 11, Tech 0 — At Eldorado, Cianci threw a five-inning no-hitter as the Rattlers topped the Roadrunners.

Cianci struck out 10 with one walk. He also went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Irby tripled and drove in three runs for Mojave, which had five hits and drew 11 walks.

Route 66 Tournament

Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) 8, The Meadows 1 — At Bullhead City, Arizona, the Yellowjackets rolled past the Mustangs in four innings.

The Meadows’ Jerry Appelhans and Brett Lieuallen each went 1-for-2.

The Meadows 10, Many Farms (Ariz.) 3 — At Bullhead City, Arizona, Appelhans pitched a complete game and went 3-for-3 as the Mustangs defeated the Lobos in four innings.

The Meadows’ Corey Burkhead went 2-for-2, and Brandon Medina was 1-for-1 with two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Pahrump Valley 11, Chino Valley (Ariz.) 4 — At Bullhead City, Arizona, Zach Trieb went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI as the Trojans beat the Cougars in five innings.

Chase McDaniel and Jalen Denton each had a double for Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley 6, Page (Ariz.) 1 — At Bullhead City, Arizona, Zach Cuellar allowed an unearned run and struck out seven in four innings to lead the Trojans over the Sand Devils.

Tyler Floyd went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI, and McDaniel was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI for Pahrump.