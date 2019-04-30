108°F
Baseball

Roundup: Gannon Hymas helps Pirates clinch Sunrise League title

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2019 - 8:05 pm
 

Gannon Hymas went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs on Monday to help Moapa Valley’s baseball team clinch the Class 3A Sunrise League title with a 10-6 win at Boulder City.

Payton McDermott was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Rylan Evans and Kashten Frei each went 2-for-4 for the Pirates.

Clark Newby was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Jimmy Dunagan was 2-for-3 with a double for Boulder City.

Pahrump Valley 2, SLAM Academy 1 — At Pahrump, Jalen Denton singled home the tying run and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Trojans by the Bulls.

Joey Koenig reached on an error and scored on Denton’s single. Denton came home on another error for Pahrump, which had just three hits.

Donovan Escobar was 2-for-3 with a double for SLAM Academy.

Tonopah 9-7, Beatty 4-0 — At Beatty, the Muckers collected two wins, the second by forfeit, over the Hornets.

Softball

Boulder City 11, Moapa Valley 9 — At Boulder City, Abby Giunta went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI to help the Eagles down the Pirates.

Ryann Reese was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Eagles, who built a 10-2 lead after four innings.

Terra Evans was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Allyson Stewart was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Moapa Valley, which got a home run from Sierra Bunker.

Pahrump Valley JV 14, SLAM Academy 4 — At Pahrump, the Trojans’ junior varsity downed the Bulls in five innings.

Taylor Fundaro was 3-for-3 with a double, and Yasmira Manzo was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for SLAM. Breanne Blount was 2-for-3 with an RBI for SLAM.

