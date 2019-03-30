Roundup: Gavin Malcolm’s double lifts Gators past Pahrump

Gavin Malcolm’s two-out double in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Presley Whybourne and Sevon Battle with the tying and go-ahead runs to lift Green Valley’s baseball team to a 7-6 win over visiting Pahrump Valley on Saturday.

Malcolm was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and teammate Callan Hermansen was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Max Leuga was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Gators.

Cyle Havel went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Pahrump. Joey Koenig went 3-for-4, and Reace Milllette was 2-for-4 with three runs for the Trojans.

Bishop Gorman 6, Legacy 4 — At Legacy, Santino Panaro went 3-for-4 and scored three runs to help the Gaels top the Longhorns.

John Gaughan was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for Gorman.

Legacy’s Zach Ahmed went 2-for-4 with a double, and teammate Isiah Buhecker was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Palo Verde 5, Durango 0 — At Palo Verde, four pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Panthers blanked the Trailblazers.

Bryce Robison struck out eight in four innings to pick up the victory, and teammates Peyton Cole, Paul Myro and PaulShawn Pasqualotto each pitched a hitless inning of relief.

Derek Krohn was 3-for-3 with one RBI, and Austin Raleigh was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Desert Oasis 4, Vauxhall (Canada) 2 — At Desert Oasis, Jacob Walsh went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to help the Diamondbacks turn back the Jets.

Campbell Holt was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Desert Oasis, which scored four runs in the first inning.

D.J. Jefferson, Holt and Tyler Montoya combined on a three-hitter. Jefferson struck out five in four innings to get the win.

South Eugene (Ore.) 6, Spring Valley 3 — Bryce Boettcher went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and tossed a four-hitter as the Axe chopped the Grizzlies.

Cobi Wood was 1-for-2 with a double, and Braxton Bruschke went 1-for-1 with an RBI for Spring Valley.