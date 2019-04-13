Roundup: Gorman duo no-hits Silverado

Noah Glaser and Julian Herrera combined on a no-hitter Friday to lead Bishop Gorman’s baseball team to a 5-0 win at Silverado.

Glaser struck out seven and walked three in 6⅔ innings, and Herrera struck out the final batter.

Santino Panaro was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Noah Gulley went 2-for-2 for the Gaels.

Basic 8, Coronado 4 — At Coronado, Demetrius Vigil was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Wolves defeated the Cougars.

Kyle Turner was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Hunter Katschke went 2-for-3 for Basic.

Ryan Kiernan and Max Fernandez both went 2-for-3, and Ethan Stephens was 2-for-4 for Coronado.

Durango 2, Foothill 1 — At Durango, Jayden Collins’ two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Renae Lara and lifted the Trailblazers past the Falcons.

Winning pitcher Tyler Donahue scattered six hits, struck out four and was charged with one unearned run for Durango.

Daniel Hauben was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Durango.

Tommy Dirk doubled and drove in the Falcons’ only run.

Bonanza 3, Legacy 2 — At Bonanza, Julian DeLeon tossed a four-hitter and struck out four to lead the Bengals by the Longhorns.

Matthew Cox was 1-for-3 with a triple, a run and an RBI for Bonanza, which scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Fabian Torrez was 2-for-3 for Legacy. Justin Lamantia tossed a six-hitter and struck out three for the Longhorns.

Centennial 13, Shadow Ridge 12 — At Shadow Ridge, Dallan Cave’s two-out double in the top of the ninth inning plated Travis Rice with the go-ahead run as the Bulldogs edged the Mustangs in the conclusion of a game that was suspended by darkness on March 20.

Rice singled to right field ahead of Cave’s double to left as the Bulldogs responded after losing a 12-0 third-inning lead.

Kris Bow finished 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, and Cave was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for Centennial.

Kristina Saldana was 4-for-6 with a grand slam, a double and seven RBIs, and Hunter Staley went 3-for-4 for Shadow Ridge.

Clark 6, Eldorado 5 — At Clark, Steven Shoats was 3-for-4 with an RBI to help the Chargers edge the Sundevils.

Joey O’Connor went 2-for-3 for Clark.

Winning pitcher Dylan King scattered seven hits and struck out six for the Chargers.

Spring Valley 4, Green Valley 1 — At Green Valley, Erik Dulittle and Braxton Bruschke combined on a seven-hitter as the Grizzlies topped the Gators.

Dulittle struck out eight in six innings, and Bruschke fanned two in the seventh.

Kade Higgins was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run, and Chase Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Spring Valley.

Matt Galdi was 2-for-4, and Garrett Nelson went 1-for-2 with a double for Green Valley.

Liberty 5, Sierra Vista 1 — At Sierra Vista, Zanden Shim was 1-for-3 with a triple and drove in two runs, including the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, to help the Patriots take down the Skyhawks.

Mason Bowden and Josh Rogers both went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Liberty.

Devin Contreras and Ethan O’Neal combined on a five-hitter for the Patriots. Contreras struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.

Alex Chavira homered for Sierra Vista.

Chaparral 5, Virgin Valley 2 — At Chaparral, the Cowboys put the first eight batters of the sixth inning on base to rally for a victory over the Bulldogs.

Virgin Valley scored twice in the top of the sixth inning, but Chaparral struck back for five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Kendry Vega was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Cowboys.

Bridger Toone was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Virgin Valley.

SLAM Academy 10, Cheyenne 4 — At Cheyenne, JonLuke Hobdy was 2-for-5 with an RBI to help the Bulls down the Desert Shields.

Donovan Escobar was 2-for-4 for SLAM Academy.

Angel Astorga was 2-for-4 for Cheyenne.

Desert Oasis 17, Tech 0 — At Tech, winning pitcher Campbell Holt was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs to lift the Diamondbacks over the Roadrunners in four innings.

Parker Schmidt was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Desert Oasis.

Zac Czerniawski, Jordan DeMarce and Noah Geeser all went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Diamondbacks.

Holt and Kyle Wilson combined on a two-hitter.

Lincoln County 6-13, Needles 4-1 — At Needles, California, Dean Ottley went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs in the opener and 2-for-3 with an RBI in the nightcap as the Lynx swept the Mustangs.

Mason Thornock was 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the first game for Lincoln County.

In the second game, Kobe Walker and Kamdon Lewis each went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Lynx.

Needles’ Damon Lewis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the opener, and teammate Dawson Yeager was 2-for-2 in the second game.

Tonopah 19-17, GV Christian 9-7 — At Tonopah, winning pitcher Vance Day went 2-for-5 with a triple and seven RBIs in the nightcap to help the Muckers complete a sweep of the Guardians.

Brayden Tisue had two doubles in the opener and was 3-for-5 with four runs in the second game for Tonopah.

Diego Guerra was 2-for-3 with a double in the first game and 2-for-3 with two doubles in the finale for GV Christian.

Indian Springs 14, Beatty 0 — At Beatty, Zack Reimer went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Thunderbirds by the Hornets in five innings.

Tyson Pollock was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Jordan Flamm was 2-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs for Indian Springs.

Jacob Henry was 2-for-2 with a double for Beatty.

Pahranagat Valley 13, Sunrise Mountain 3 — At Sunrise Mountain, Jesse Jones and Preston Higbee combined on a six-inning no-hitter to lead the Panthers by the Miners.

Jones also went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Higbee was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Gage Davis and Kobi Fiatoa each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Pahranagat Valley.

Spring Mountain 11-16, Round Mountain 3-1 — At Mountain Ridge Park, the Golden Eagles swept a doubleheader from the Knights.

Beaver Dam 7-7, Sandy Valley 0-0 — The Diamondbacks won twice by forfeit.