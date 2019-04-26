Roundup: Gorman rallies in seventh, tops Coronado

Dominyk Bullard’s sacrifice fly scored Gavin Mez with the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning that lifted Bishop Gorman’s baseball team to an 8-7 win at Coronado on Thursday.

The Cougars scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead, but Gorman’s Santino Panaro led off the seventh with a double. Carson Wells drew a walk to put runners at first and second.

Mez’s single plated Panaro and moved Wells to third, and Noah Glaser followed with a game-tying single that scored Wells and pushed Mez to third. Bullard then flied out to right, allowing Mex to score.

Wells and Panaro each went 2-for-3, and Tai Nguyen belted a three-run home run for the Gaels.

Ryan Kiernan and Logan Bleazard each went 2-for-3, and Ethan Stephens was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Coronado.

Liberty 4, Silverado 3 — At Silverado, Kaeden Camat-Toki was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and the winning run, as the Patriots took advantage of two passed balls to score two runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge the Skyhawks.

Jack Hale was 1-for-2 with an RBI double for Liberty.

Caleb Hubbard and Chris Cortez each went 2-for-4 for Silverado.

Desert Oasis 6, Green Valley 2 — At Green Valley, Jacob Walsh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run as the Diamondbacks downed the Gators.

Zac Czerniawski went 1-4 with a triple and an RBI, and Colton Zobrist went 2-3 with a double for Desert Oasis.

Garrett Nelson went 1-4 with a solo home run to lead Green Valley.

Palo Verde 11, Cimarron-Memorial 4 — At Palo Verde, Josiah Cromwick was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs to help the Panthers down the Spartans.

PaulShawn Pasqualotto was 2-for-4 with a solo home run, and Peyton Cole was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Nate Bartlett was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Panthers.

Foothill 11, Tech 0 — At Tech, Ryan Nickell tossed a six-inning no-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Falcons by the Roadrunners.

Tommy Dirk was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, and Kelton Lachelt was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Foothill.

Reece Miller was 2-for-2, and Colby Umberger was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Falcons.

Sierra Vista 13, Clark 2 — At Sierra Vista, Casey Bochenczak was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Mountain Lions past the Chargers in six innings.

Ramon Benitez was 2-for-4 with a game-ending two-run home run and three RBIs, and Zach Kreithe was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Clark.

Alex Chavira tossed a five-hitter and struck out 12 for Sierra Vista.

Basic 10, Spring Valley 0 — At Basic, Hunter Katschke was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run to power the Wolves over the Grizzlies in six innings.

Zach Hose went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs, and Seth Reed was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Basic, which got two hits apiece from Kyle Turner and Dalton Miller.

Kade Higgins finished 3-for-3 with a double to lead Spring Valley.

Boulder City 18, Sunrise Mountain 3 — At Sunrise Mountain, Jimmy Dunagan was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Eagles routed the Miners in five innings.

Clark Newby was 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Joseph Giunta was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Brendan Thorpe was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Eddie Casado was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Sunrise Mountain.

Moapa Valley 11, Virgin Valley 1 — At Overton, Payton McDermott was 1-for-1 with a double and five RBIs to help the Pirates top the Bulldogs in five innings.

Gavin Hadley was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Gannon Hymas was 3-for-3 for Moapa Valley.

Daxon Toone was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Virgin Valley.

Durango 8, SLAM Academy 0 — At Durango, Tyler Donohue was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two runs and four RBIs to help the Trailblazers blank the Bulls.

Ryan Barry was 4-for-4 with an RBI, and Irvin Weems went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Durango.

Ozzy Zawislak was 2-for-4 with a double for SLAM Academy.

Liberty Baptist 8, GV Christian 7 — At Heritage Park, the Knights scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge the Guardians.