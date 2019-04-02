Roundup: Jacob Ortega helps Faith Lutheran top Aggies

Jacob Ortega was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs on Monday to help Faith Lutheran’s baseball team to a 7-4 win over visiting Arbor View.

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sagan Gronauer was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Shane Taylor went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Crusaders.

Garrett Cutting and Dominic Clayton each went 2-for-3 for the Aggies, and teammate Nick Cornman was 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Rancho 6, Las Vegas 3 — At Las Vegas High, Jairo Verdugo was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Rams topped the Wildcats.

Cris Verdugo went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Raymond Minero was 2-for-4 with a run for Rancho.

Oliver Haro-Reyes was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Layne Adaro went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Las Vegas.

Mojave 8, Western 5 — At Mojave, Caleb Forepaugh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to help the Rattlers top the Warriors.

Tyler Beadles was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Mike Cianci was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Mojave.

Emmanuel Moore went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and a run for Western.

Centennial 9, Bonanza 2 — At Bonanza, Rene Almaraz was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Dallan Cave went 2-for-4 with an RBI to help the Bulldogs down the Bengals.

Anthony Martinez went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Jamie Powell was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Centennial.

Ryan Webster was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Julian DeLeon was 2-for-2 for Bonanza.

Shadow Ridge 10, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, Mason Rhiner tossed a five-inning perfect game and struck out seven to lead the Mustangs by the Sundevils.

Branson Tressler was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, and Isaiah Salas went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Kristian Saldana was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Mustangs.

Green Valley 12, SLAM Academy 2 — At Green Valley, Garrett Nelson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Gators past the Bulls in five innings.

Gavin Malcolm was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Green Valley.

The Gators’ Jacob Brown tossed a two-hitter and struck out two.

Donovan Escobar was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for SLAM Academy.

Palo Verde 13, Cheyenne 1 — At Cheyenne, Aric Anderson hit a grand slam as the Panthers rolled past the Desert Shields in five innings

Josiah Cromwick hit a triple and had two RBIs, and Nate Bartlett went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Guillermo Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Cheyenne.

Pahrump Valley 11, Valley 1 — At Pahrump, Joey Koenig was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored as the Trojans defeated the Vikings in five innings.

Jake Riding tossed a two-hitter and struck out four, and teammate Tyler Floyd was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Pahrump.

Legacy 16, Desert Pines 1 — At Desert Pines, Isiah Buhecker went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and tossed a five-inning three-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead the Longhorns by the Jaguars.

Brandon Carter was 2-for-2 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs, and Justin Lamantia was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Legacy.

Omar Becerra was 2-for-2 for Desert Pines.

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Canyon Springs 3 — At Canyon Springs, Mike Overland went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to help the Spartans top the Pioneers in five innings.

Lawrence Campa went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Jackson Folkman was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Cimarron.

Gavin Rhynes went 1-for-1 with a double, a run and an RBI for Canyon Springs.

Lincoln County 10-20, Calvary Chapel 1-0 — At Paul Meyer Park, Mason Thornock went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and tossed a three-inning one-hitter in the nightcap as the Lynx completed a sweep of the Lions.

McKinley O’Connor was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Alex Vincent was 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs for Lincoln County.

In the opener, O’Connor allowed three hits and struck out 13 in six innings to lead the Lynx to the win.

Kamdon Lewis was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Kobe Walker and Dylan Robinson each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Lincoln County.

Coby Delaney was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the first game for Calvary Chapel.