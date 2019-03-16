Roundup: James Katona’s RBI triple in ninth gives Liberty win

James Katona’s RBI triple with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday gave Liberty’s baseball team a 2-1 win over visiting SLAM Academy.

Josh Rogers walked with one out in the ninth and scored the go-ahead run on Katona’s triple to right field.

The Bulls scored a run in the top of the sixth on an error to take a 1-0 lead. But the Patriots answered in the bottom of the inning when Mason Bowden scored on Kaeden Camat-Toki’s sacrifice fly.

Chase Gallegos threw two hitless innings of relief with four strikeouts to get the win. Liberty starter Jordan Bohnet allowed two hits in five scoreless innings.

Logan Coons went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Patriots.

Anthony Kopecky allowed five hits in 8⅓ innings for SLAM Academy.

Palo Verde 12, Coronado 6 — At Palo Verde, George Alonso had two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Panthers past the Cougars.

PaulShawn Pasqualotto tripled and drove in a run, Nate Bartlett doubled and drove in a run, and Hunter Chynoweth doubled for the Panthers.

Peyton Cole struck out six in 4⅓ innings to pick up the win.

Jett Kenyon doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Cougars.

Durango 7, Rancho 4 — At Durango, Robbie Gallegos and Andrew Miller each drove in two runs to lead the Trailblazers past the Rams.

Adrian Oles and Ryan Barry each had RBIs for Durango, which scored five runs in the fifth inning.

Jairo Verdugo doubled for the Rams.

Del Sol 11, Desert Pines 0 — At Del Sol, Jose Galicia tossed a five-inning two-hitter and struck out seven to help the Dragons blank the Jaguars.

Javier Marti was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, and Bradley Walton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Del Sol.

Basic 10, Verrado (Ariz.) 3 — At Tempe, Arizona, Kyle Turner went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs as the Wolves beat the Vipers in the Boras Classic.

Hunter Katschke went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, and Demetrius Vigil was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Basic.

Trace Evans went the distance, allowing two earned runs and striking out six, to get the win. Evans also went 2-for-4.

Bishop Gorman 9, Liberty (Ariz.) 5 — At Tempe, Arizona, Nick Smirk was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Gaels hold off the Lions in the Boras Classic.

Gavin Mez went 3-for-4, and Santino Panaro was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Gorman, which led 7-0 after three innings.

Chaparral 15, Democracy Prep 0 — At Doolittle Park, Dairon Oliva and Christopher Acosta combined on a three-inning no-hitter as the Cowboys blanked the Blue Knights.

Oliva struck out four in two innings to get the win. Acosta had two strikeouts in one inning.

Dennis Perez went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Cannon Greene was 2-for-2 with a triple for Chaparral, which scored 11 runs in the third inning.

Bryan Gonzalo added a double and two RBIs for the Cowboys.

Western 12, Cheyenne 4 — At Western, Christopher Williams doubled and drove in three runs as the Warriors defeated the Desert Shields.

Xavier Thomas was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Sebastian Reyes singled twice and scored three runs for Western, which was helped by eight walks and eight Cheyenne errors.

Maple Mountain (Utah) 7, Foothill 1 — At St. George, Utah, Jake Walker tossed a six-hitter to lead the Golden Eagles by the Falcons in the Easier Accounting Invitational.

Reece Miller was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Foothill.

Foothill 8, Park City (Utah) 5 — At St. George, Utah, Tommy Dirk was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs as the Falcons beat the Miners in the Easier Accounting Invitational.

Kelton Lachelt tripled and drove in three runs for Foothill.

Ryan Nickell went the distance, scattering 10 hits and allowing three earned runs, to get the win.

Nickell struck out seven with no walks.

Las Vegas 1, Northridge (Utah) 0 — At St. George, Utah, Alejandro Barraza thew a two-hitter as the Wildcats edged the Knights in the Easier Accounting Invitational.

Barraza struck out six with three walks.

Las Vegas plated the only run in the top of the sixth. Leonel Anaya and Daniel Jimenez singled. After a double steal, courtesy runner Dalton Silet scored on Nathan Freimuth’s infield single.

Jimenez had two hits for the Wildcats.

Las Vegas 6, Desert Hills (Utah) 5 — At St. George, Utah, Jimenez was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats over the Thunder in the Easier Accounting Invitational.

Joel Lindahl added a solo home run, and Freimuth was 2-for-3 with two doubles for Las Vegas.

Trevor Johnson added two hits, and Martin Simmons threw 3⅓ scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

Boulder City 10, Hunter (Utah) 0 — At Hurricane, Utah, Brendan Thorpe threw five shutout innings as the Eagles beat the Wolverines in six innings at the Spring Kickoff.

Thorpe allowed one hit, struck out nine and walked two.

Blaze Trumble was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs to lead Boulder City’s offense. Jimmy Dunagan went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and two RBIs, and Joey Giunta scored three runs and drove in two for the Eagles.

Boulder City 4, Highland (Utah) 0 — At Hurricane, Utah, Thorpe went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Eagles beat the Rams in six innings in the Spring Kickoff.

Thorpe’s three-run double in the bottom of the fifth extended the team’s lead to 4-0.

Brian Miller allowed two hits over four innings to get the win for Boulder City. Trumble threw two scoreless innings to get a save.

Troy Connell added two hits for the Eagles.

Virgin Valley 4, Lake Mead 1 — At Mountain View, the Bulldogs managed only two hits but knocked off the Eagles in the Spring Slam.

Joseph Johnson was 2-for-2 with a double for Lake Mead.

Indian Springs 10, Mountain View 4 — At Indian Springs, Zach Reimer was 1-for-2 with three RBIs to help the Thunderbirds to a three-inning win over the Saints in the Spring Slam.

Lucas Vandever was 2-for-2 for Indian Springs.

Eason Gregoire-Mazzocco was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Mountain View.

Liberty Baptist 13, Mountain View 0 — At Mountain View, the Knights tossed a three-inning no-hitter and beat the Saints in the Spring Slam.

The Meadows 13, Spring Mountain 3 — At Mountain View, Davidson Rufty went 2-for-2 with two RBIs as the Mustangs rolled past the Golden Eagles in the Spring Slam.

The Meadows’ Justin Tanaka also had two RBIs.

The Meadows 5, Indian Springs 4 — At Mountain View, Corey Burkhead hit a go-ahead two-run double in the third inning as the Mustangs defeated the Thunderbirds in the Spring Slam.

Pahranagat Valley 9, Beaver Dam 1 — At Alamo, Stockton Maxwell was 1-for-1 with two runs and an RBI, and John Hansen was 1-for-1 with a double and three runs to lead the Panthers by the Diamondbacks in five innings in the Pahranagat Valley Invitational.

Jesse Jones tossed a three-hitter and struck out nine for Pahranagat Valley.

Pahranagat Valley 14, Wells 2 — At Alamo, Gage Davis drove in three runs and scored twice to help the Panthers to the five-inning win over the Leopards in the Pahranagat Valley Invitational.

Kobi Fiatoa added two RBIs, and Hansen tripled for Pahranagat Valley.

Jaren Leavitt threw three shutout innings with four strikeouts to get the win.

Laughlin 22-12, Needles 1-14 — At Laughlin, the Cougars rolled in the opening game of the doubleheader en route to a split with the Mustangs.