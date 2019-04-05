Roundup: Josiah Cromwick lifts Palo Verde to victory

Josiah Cromwick’s two-run single in the fifth inning Thursday broke a scoreless tie and lifted Palo Verde’s baseball team to a 3-1 win over Northwest Christian (Arizona) in the Wolves Classic in Goodyear, Arizona.

(Thinkstock)

Josiah Cromwick’s two-run single in the fifth inning Thursday broke a scoreless tie and lifted Palo Verde’s baseball team to a 3-1 win over Northwest Christian (Arizona) in the Wolves Classic in Goodyear, Arizona.

Bryce Robison, Cole Saragosa and Peyton Cole combined on a two-hitter for the Panthers.

Robison struck out eight in four hitless innings. Saragosa fanned three, and Cole struck out.

Green Valley 7, Coronado 2 — At Green Valley, Max Leuga was 3-for-3 with two triples, a double and two runs scored to help the Gators top the Cougars.

Sevon Battle was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Matthew Galdi went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Green Valley.

Ethan Stephens was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and John Pashales was 2-for-4 for Coronado.

Basic 8, Silverado 7 — At Silverado, Seth Reed went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to help the Wolves hold off the Skyhawks.

Dalton Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Hunter Katschke was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Basic, which took an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth.

John Howard Bobo was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Logan Spaur was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Wolves.

Basic’s Demetrius Vigil got a strikeout with the potential winning run at second base to end the game.

Caleb Hubbard was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and Austin Whittaker was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Silverado. Andrew Maxwell was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Skyhawks.

Foothill 5, Bonanza 3 — At Foothill, Kelton Lachelt went 2-for-2 with two doubles, and the Falcons scored all of their runs in the first inning en route to a win over the Bengals.

Ethan Yatson was 1-for-4 with a triple for Foothill.

Ryan Webster was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Makai DeSoto went 2-for-3 with a double for Bonanza.

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 2, Desert Oasis 1 — At Cary, North Carolina, Christian Rodriguez scattered eight hits and struck out seven to lead the Lancers by the Diamondbacks in a battle of nationally-ranked teams in the National High School Invitational.

Chad Born was 2-for-2 with a run for Orange Lutheran, ranked 11th nationally by USA Today.

Campbell Holt was 3-for-3 with a run, and Colby Smith was 3-for-4 for 25th-ranked Desert Oasis.

Huntington Beach (Calif.) 4, Desert Oasis 3 — At Cary, North Carolina, the Oilers took advantage of four walks to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on to edge the Diamondbacks in the National High School Invitational.

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth on two singles and a fielder’s choice, but a double play and a grounder to first base ended the threat.

Josh Sharman went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Holt was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs for Desert Oasis.

Chaparral 8, Sunrise Mountain 1 — At Sunrise Mountain, Cannon Greene went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Cowboys by the Miners.

Dairon Oliva was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Rodney Elosegui went 2-for-3 with two runs for Chaparral.

Bryan Gonzalo and Christopher Acosta-Lopez combined on a three-hitter for the Cowboys. Gonzalo struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings.

Moapa Valley 7, Boulder City 4 — At Overton, Luke Bennett went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Pirates top the Eagles.

Rylan Evans was 3-for-4, and Payton McDermott went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Moapa Valley.

Jimmy Dunagan was 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and Blaze Trumble went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Boulder City.

Spring Valley 15, Tech 0 — At Tech, Braxton Bruschke tossed a four-inning no-hitter and struck out eight to lead the Grizzlies by the Roadrunners.

Michael Marraro was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Erik Dulittle was 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for Spring Valley.

Chase Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Spring Valley.

Needles 17-19, Adelson School 2-2 — At Oxford Park, Dawsen Yeager went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the nightcap as the Mustangs swept two three-inning games from the Lions.

Dillon Horn was 2-for-3, and Tyler White homered in the second game for Needles.

In the opener, winning pitcher Nathan Parker was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and White went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to power the Mustangs to victory. Damon Lewis was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Needles.

Mordechai Shirit was 1-for-1 with a double and a run in the first game for Adelson School.