Roundup: Leonel Anaya helps Wildcats down Silverado

Leonel Anaya was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored on Monday to help Las Vegas High’s baseball team earn an 8-3 win at Silverado.

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @miranda_alam

Leonel Anaya was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored on Monday to help Las Vegas High’s baseball team earn an 8-3 win at Silverado.

Trevor Johnson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Jose Martinez was 2-for-4 with a double for the Wildcats.

Sean Graves and Andrew Maxwell each went 3-for-4, and Brant Hunt was 2-for-3 for the Skyhawks.

SLAM Academy 6, Chaparral 3 — At Chaparral, Tre Womble was 1-for-1 with two RBIs as the Bulls used a four-run sixth inning to rally by the Cowboys.

Austin Martin went 2-for-4, and Jaren Yamaguchi was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for SLAM Academy.

Martin and JonLuke Hobdy combined on a three-hitter for the Bulls.

Shadow Ridge 10, Sierra Vista 5 — At Shadow Ridge, Tyler Black went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Mustangs by the Mountain Lions.

Brennen Lyman was 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Austin Cullor went 2-for-4 with two doubles for Shadow Ridge.

Casey Bochenczak was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Alex Chavira was 2-for-4 with a double for Sierra Vista.

Basic 9, Cimarron-Memorial 1 — At Basic, Dalton Miller was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs as the Wolves took down the Spartans.

Wolves’ pitcher Logan Spaur tossed four innings and allowed just one run to earn the victory. John Howard Bobo and Hunter Katschke each went 2-for-4, and Kyle Turner went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Basic.

Zach Culver went 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, and Anthony Ortiz went 2-for-3 for Cimarron. Ricardo Garcia went 2-for-4 the Spartans.

Green Valley 11, Legacy 1 — At Legacy, Garrett Nelson was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the Gators by the Longhorns in six innings.

Josh George was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Max Leuga was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Green Valley.

Brandon Carter was 2-for-3 for Legacy.

Durango 10, Eldorado 0 — At Durango, Daniel Hauben tossed a five-inning one-hitter to lead the Trailblazers by the Sundevils.

Adrian Oles went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Robbie Gallegos had a three-run double for Durango.

Andrew Miller was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Trailblazers.

Centennial 12, Canyon Springs 1 — At Canyon Springs, Sam Simon went 2-for-2 with three RBIs as the Bulldogs topped the Pioneers in five innings.

Austin Kryszczuk was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Kris Bow went 1-for-1 with three runs and an RBI for Centennial.

Gavin Rhynes was 1-for-2 with a home run for Canyon Springs.

Boulder City 12, Bonanza 2 — At Boulder City, Joey Giunta went 1-for-1 with two walks, two runs and three RBIs to help the Eagles to a five-inning win over the Bengals.

Blaze Trumble was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Matthew Felsenfeld was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Boulder City.

Ryan Webster was 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, and Orbein Hernandez-Silva was 1-for-2 with a triple for Bonanza.

Moapa Valley 16, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Sunrise Mountain, Gavin Hadley went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and three RBIs as the Pirates routed the Miners in three innings.

Cameron Powers was 1-for-1 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Gannon Hymas went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Moapa Valley.

Rylan Evans and Hunter Wrzesinski each went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Pirates.

Luke Bennett tossed a no-hitter and struck out four for Moapa Valley.

Calvary Chapel 21, GV Christian 11 — At Burkholder Park, Chance Laswell went 2-for-5 with three runs and five RBIs as the Lions downed the Guardians in five innings.

Coby Delaney was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and David Kwak was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Calvary Chapel. Christian Zachodni went 2-for-4 for the Lions.

Logan Hall was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Cameron Forsythe went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for GV Christian.

Liberty 22, Clark 0 — At Clark, Logan Meusy was 3-for-3 with a triple to help the Patriots to a three-inning rout of the Chargers.

Ethan Safier was 3-for-3 with a double, and James Katona, Dylan San Nicolas, Josh Rogers, Zanden Shim and Mason Bowden each added two hits for Liberty. Logan Coons homered for the Patriots.

Elijah Fuchs was 2-for-2 with a double for Clark.

Lincoln County 13, White Pine 0 — At Panaca, Talon Phillips tossed a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Lynx by the Bobcats in five innings.

Alex Vincent was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Lincoln County.