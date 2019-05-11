Roundup: Moapa Valley rallies to clinch state berth

Kashten Frei’s double with one out in the top of the seventh inning plated Rylan Evans and Coby Longman with the tying and go-ahead runs and lifted Moapa Valley to a 6-4 win over host Pahrump Valley in the losers’ bracket final of the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament.

(Thinkstock)

Moapa Valley (19-10) clinched a state tournament berth and will face Boulder City (25-8) in the region final at noon Saturday at Pahrump.

Coby Longman was 3-for-4 with two doubles for Moapa Valley.

Willie Lucas was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Pahrump (26-10).

Pahrump Valley 6, Virgin Valley 1 — At Pahrump, Jalen Denton was 2-for-2, and the Trojans scored all of their runs in the fifth inning to eliminate the Bulldogs.

Roman Roberts tossed a seven-hitter and struck out two for Pahrump.

Aiden Woods was 2-for-4 for Virgin Valley (14-18).

Class 2A Southern League

Kobe Walker was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help Lincoln County to a 7-5 win over Laughlin in the winners’ bracket final of the Class 2A Southern League Tournament at Mountain View.

Mathew Hafen was 2-for-3, and McKinley O’Connor was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Lynx (26-2), who clinched berths in both the league final and next week’s state tournament. Lincoln County will face The Meadows (19-6) in the league final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mountain View.

Tyrell Gonzalez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Laughlin.

The Meadows 2, Laughlin 0 — At Mountain View, Sam Kaplan fired a one-hitter and struck out 10 to lead the Mustangs by the Cougars in the losers’ bracket final.

Trey Covell was 2-for-3 with a run for The Meadows.

Diego Trujillo was 1-for-3 for Laughlin (18-6).

The Meadows 8, Needles 2 — At Mountain View, Brandon Medina was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help The Meadows down Needles in an elimination game.

Davidson Rufty was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Covell tossed a three-hitter and struck out eight for The Meadows.

Landon Perritt was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Needles (16-8).

Class 1A Southern Region

Jaren Leavitt went 3-for-3 with two runs to help Pahranagat Valley to a 6-2 win over host Indian Springs in the winners’ bracket final of the Class 1A Southern Region Tournament.

Nick Acosta was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and John Hansen was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Panthers (22-2), who clinched berths in the region final and in next week’s state tournament. Pahranagat Valley will face Indian Springs (15-7-1) again in the region final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Indian Springs.

Jordan Flamm was 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Nathan Miller was 2-for-3 with a double for the Thunderbirds.

Indian Springs 16, Tonopah 1 — At Indian Springs, Zack Williams was 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Thunderbirds routed the Muckers in three innings.

Ryan Gertz was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Indian Springs.

Damien Butterbredt was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Tonopah (16-6).

Tonopah was a 14-4 winner over Beatty (8-10) earlier in the day.