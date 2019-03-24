Roundup: Palo Verde edges Pleasant Grove

PaulShawn Pasqualotto threw four hitless innings on Saturday as Palo Verde’s baseball team edged Pleasant Grove (Utah) in the Red Rock Classic in St. George, Utah.

Pasqualotto had six strikeouts. The Panthers took the lead in the bottom of the first after Nate Bartlett doubled and scored on a single by Peyton Cole.

Austin Raleigh, who threw two scoreless innings of relief, added an RBI double in the fifth for Palo Verde.

Palo Verde 4, Spanish Fork 3 — At St. George, Utah, Pasqualotto drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth as the Panthers earned a win in the Red Rock Classic.

Palo Verde trailed 3-1 going to the bottom of the fifth, but tied the game on an RBI single by Josiah Cromwick.

Cole allowed one earned run on five hits in six innings to get the win. He struck out seven with one walk.

Paul Myro doubled and drove in a run and also pitched a scoreless seventh to earn his second save of the day.

Desert Oasis 10, Skyridge (Utah) 4 — At St. George Utah, Aaron Roberts went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to power the Diamondbacks past the Falcons in the Red Rock Classic.

Parker Schmidt was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two triples, and winning pitcher Campbell Holt went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Holt allowed one run on two hits in 5⅓ innings. He struck out five and walked seven.

American Fork (Utah) 10, Desert Oasis 5 — At St. George, Utah, the Cavemen plated five runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Diamondbacks in the Red Rock Classic.

Roberts was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Desert Oasis, which led 5-4 before allowing five unearned runs in the sixth.

Schmidt was 2-for-4 with a double, and Jacob Walsh had a solo home run for the Diamondbacks.

Pleasant Grove (Utah) 17, Faith Lutheran 7 — At St. George, Utah, Brock Watkins went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and six RBIs to lead the Vikings by the Crusaders in five innings in the Red Rock Classic.

Dylan Schafer went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Jacob Ortega was 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Faith Lutheran 12, Taylorsville (Utah) 2 — At St. George, Utah, Michael Rice went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBIs to help the Crusaders to the five-inning win in the Red Rock Classic.

Parker Sylvester was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs for Faith Lutheran.

Coronado 6, Arbor View 4 — At Arbor View, Ethan Stephens was 2-for-3 with a double and a run as the Cougars defeated the Aggies.

John Pashales and Max Fernandez each went 1-for-3 with a double for Coronado.

Jacob Scioli was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Arbor View.

Jesse Pierce went 3-for-3 with a double for the Aggies.