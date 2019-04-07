85°F
Baseball

Roundup: Panthers fall in Wolves Classic final

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2019 - 6:44 pm
 

Winning pitcher Sam Cunningham went 2-for-3 with two RBIs Saturday to help host Estrella Foothills (Arizona) defeat Palo Verde’s baseball team, 10-3 in the championship game of the Wolves Classic in Goodyear, Arizona.

Mason Skrimager was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Seth Sweet-Chick was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Wolves.

Nate Bartlett was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Peyton Cole went 2-for-3 with a run for the Panthers. Aric Anderson went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Palo Verde 6, Cathedral Prep (Pa.) 2 — At Goodyear, Arizona, Paul Myro went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Panthers by the Ramblers in the semifinals of the Wolves Classic.

Josiah Cromwick was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Mason Neville and Jasper Nelson combined on a six-hitter for the Panthers.

IMG Academy (Fla.) 3, Desert Oasis 1 — At Cary, North Carolina, Will Bartlett’s two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the nation’s top-ranked team past the Diamondbacks in the National High School Invitational.

Bartlett was 2-for-3 for IMG Academy (19-1), which was No. 1 in the most recent USA Today rankings.

Jacob Walsh was 2-for-3 with a double, and Parker Schmidt went 2-for-4 for Desert Oasis.

Desert Hills JV (Utah) 5, SLAM Academy 1 — At St. George, Utah, the Thunder junior varsity squad scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and top the Bulls.

Daemein Hargrove was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Ozzy Zawislak was 2-for-3 for SLAM Academy.

SLAM Academy 8, Pine View (Utah) 6 — At St. George, Utah, Ashton Awai was 1-for-1 with two runs and two RBIs to help the Bulls edge the Panthers.

Donovan Escobar was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Anthony Kopecky went 2-for-3 with an RBI for SLAM, which scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-6 lead.

