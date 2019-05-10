Roundup: Rain suspends play in Desert, Mountain tourneys

Las Vegas led Palo Verde 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday night when rain halted play in the losers’ bracket final of the Mountain Region Tournament at Centennial.

Las Vegas High’s baseball team inched closer to its first region final appearance since 2009 on Thursday.

The Wildcats, though, will have to wait until Friday afternoon to try to secure the spot.

The teams will resume the game at 2 p.m. Friday. The winner secures a spot in the Class 4A state tournament and will meet Arbor View (24-9) for the region title at 4 p.m. Friday.

Palo Verde 6, Rancho 5 — At Centennial, Bryce Robison scored on a two-out error in the bottom of the seventh as the Panthers rallied to edge the Rams.

Paul Myro homered to lead off the bottom of the seventh for Palo Verde, tying the game at 5-5. Robison doubled with one out and moved to third on Hunter Chynoweth’s fielder’s choice grounder. George Alonso’s grounder to second was misplayed, allowing Robison to score.

PaulShawn Pasqualotto was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Palo Verde.

Tanner Albright was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Matthew Baughn was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Rancho (16-13-1).

Desert Region

Basic and Liberty will finish their losers’ bracket final game at 11:30 a.m. Friday after Thursday’s game was suspended by darkness with the team tied at 7-7 after seven innings.

Basic (27-5-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-5 lead, but the Patriots (22-9-1) responded with a two-out, two-run double to tie the game.

The Wolves had one more chance to win it in the bottom of the seventh, but had the winning run thrown out at the plate on Zach Hose’s single, ending the inning.

The winner of the game earns a spot in the state tournament and will face Desert Oasis (29-6) in the region final at 1 p.m. Friday.

Basic 11, Bishop Gorman 5 — At Desert Oasis, Hunter Katschke started an eight-run fifth inning with a walk and capped it with an RBI single as the Wolves rallied past the Gaels.

John Howard Bobo was 1-for-4 with three RBIs, and Demetrius Vigil was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Basic. Kyle Turner was 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Wolves.

Carson Wells belted a grand slam that gave the Gaels a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. Santino Panaro was 2-for-4 for Gorman (21-10).

Class 3A Southern Region

Brendan Thorpe went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to help Boulder City clinch a berth in the Class 3A state tournament with a 7-4 win over host Moapa Valley in the winners’ bracket final of the Southern Region Tournament.

Blaze Trumble was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Troy Connell was 2-for-4 with a double for the Eagles (25-8), who will play in the region final at noon Saturday in Pahrump.

Rylan Evans was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Moapa Valley (18-10), which will face either Virgin Valley (14-17) or Pahrump Valley (25-9) in the losers’ bracket final at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pahrump.

Virgin Valley 12, Del Sol 2 — At Del Sol, Tanner Fielding went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs eliminate the Dragons in five innings.

Winning pitcher Stevie Fuqua went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Daxon Toone was 2-for-4 for Virgin Valley.

Logan Morgan was 2-for-2, and Bradley Walton went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Del Sol (12-13).

Pahrump Valley 7, Chaparral 2 — At Pahrump, Jalen Denton tossed six solid innings, yielding two runs with five strikeouts to propel the Trojans past the Cowboys in an elimination game.

Tyler Floyd was 2-for-2 with two runs, and Willie Lucas was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Pahrump. Chase McDaniel supplied two hits and a run, and teammate Zach Trieb provided a two-run single for the Trojans.

Cannon Greene had a two-run single for Chaparral (13-14).

Class 2A Southern League

Tyrell Gonzalez belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and lift Laughlin to a 4-1 win over The Meadows in the opening game of the Class 2A Southern League Tournament at Mountain View.

Gonzalez was 1-for-3 with four RBIs and tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Cougars (18-4), who will meet Lincoln County (25-2) in the winners’ bracket final at 1 p.m. Friday at Mountain View.

Sam Kaplan hit a solo homer for the Mustangs (17-6), who will face Needles (16-7) in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday at Mountain View.

Lincoln County 16, Needles 3 — At Mountain View, Mason Thornock went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to help the Lynx to a five-inning win over the Mustangs.

McKinley O’Connor was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Kobe Walker went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Lincoln County.

Dawson Yeager was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Needles.

Class 1A Southern Region

Jesse Jones tossed a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 14 to lead Pahranagat Valley to a 10-0 win over Beatty in the opening round of the Class 1A Southern Region playoffs.

Jaren Leavitt went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Preston Higbee was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Panthers (18-1), who will face Indian Springs (14-6-1) in the winners’ bracket final at 1 p.m. Friday at Indian Springs.

Beatty (8-9) will face Tonopah (15-5) in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Springs.

Indian Springs 17, Tonopah 0 — At Indian Springs, Zackary Williams was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, and Aaron Avery tossed a three-inning no-hitter as the Thunderbirds overwhelmed the Muckers.

Nathan Miller was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Jordan Flamm was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Indian Springs.