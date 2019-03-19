Roundup: Ryan Webster’s hit helps Bonanza edge Rancho

Ryan Webster’s two-run single with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday lifted host Bonanza’s baseball team to a 2-1 win over Rancho.

Webster’s single to right field plated Julian DeLeon and Makai DeSoto with the tying and go-ahead runs.

DeLeon tossed a five-hitter and struck out six for the Bengals.

Rancho’s Tanner Ray allowed four hits and two walks and struck out 11.

Jairo Verdugo was 2-for-4 for the Rams.

Centennial 4, Cimarron-Memorial 2 — At Centennial, the Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to break a tie and beat the Spartans.

Kris Bow tripled and scored the go-ahead run on Sam Simon’s double. Simon scored an insurance run on an error.

Simon was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, and Travis Rice had a double and an RBI for Centennial.

Nate Martin went the distance, scattering eight hits, to get the win.

Legacy 10, Shadow Ridge 4 — At Shadow Ridge, C.J. Stanton was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Longhorns over the Mustangs.

Zachary Chin was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Brandon Carter went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs for Legacy.

Zach Ahmed was 3-for-5 with two runs, Aaron Lopez went 2-for-5 with a run, and Logan Berrier doubled and drove in three runs for the Longhorns.

Berrier also went the distance, scattering nine hits and striking out 11, to get the win.

Isaiah Salas went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for Shadow Ridge.

Arbor View 10, Eldorado 3 — At Eldorado, winning pitcher Niles Scafati-Boyce tossed four scoreless innings and had a double and two RBIs to lead the Aggies by the Sundevils.

Steven Giatti was 2-for-3, and Garrett Cutting had three RBIs for Arbor View, which led 8-0 after two innings.

Boulder City 10, Del Sol 0 — At Boulder City, Brendan Thorpe was 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs to help the Eagles to the six-inning win over the Dragons.

Jimmy Dunagan went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Devin Lopez was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI for Boulder City.

Scott Bahde allowed two hits over five innings with 10 strikeouts to get the win.

Las Vegas 16, Cheyenne 1 — At Cheyenne, Layne Adaro had two hits, including a triple, and the Wildcats used a 13-run third inning to defeat the Desert Shields in three innings.

Oliver Haro-Reyes doubled and singled, and Trace Everett, Trevor Johnson and Dalton Silet each added two hits for Las Vegas.

Faith Lutheran 18, Canyon Springs 1 — At Canyon Springs, Jacob Ortega went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Crusaders routed the Pioneers in three innings.

Dylan Schafer, Michael Rice and Shane Taylor each went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Vance Serrano tossed a no-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Western 21, Sunrise Mountain 8 — At Western, Xavier Thomas went 5-for-6 with three doubles and two RBIs as the Warriors rolled past the Miners in six innings.

Mark Gastelum went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Western, which led 9-6 after four innings. Christian Reyes was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Christian Perez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Sebastian Reyes and Carlos Hernandez each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Warriors, who pulled away with a pair of six-run innings.

Sunrise Mountain’s Brian Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Edgar Leon went 2-for-3, and Jonathan Ortiz hit an RBI double for the Miners.

Pahrump Valley 12, Chaparral 0 — At Chaparral, Cyle Havel tossed a six-inning three-hitter and struck out nine to lead the Trojans by the Cowboys.

Jalen Denton went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, and Chase McDaniel was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Pahrump.

Moapa Valley 17, Valley 2 — At Overton, Gavin Hadley was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple to help the Pirates to a three-inning victory over the Vikings.

Winning pitcher Coby Longman was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run for Moapa Valley.

Palo Verde 28, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, Noah Carabajal and Austin Raleigh each drove in four runs to help the Panthers to the four-inning win over the Jaguars.

Carabajal was 3-for-4 with a double, and Raleigh went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple. Derek Krohn was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Palo Verde, which scored 14 runs in the top of the fourth.

Bryce Robison and Kyle Probst combined on a one-hitter.

Lake Mead 13, Spring Mountain 3 — At Heritage Park, Dominic Desch went 4-for-4 with a double and four runs to help the Eagles top the Golden Eagles in five innings.

Alan Underwood was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Joseph Johnson went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for Lake Mead. Bryan White was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Eagles.

Indian Springs 18, GV Christian 1 — At GV Christian, Zack Reimer went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs to help the Thunderbirds to the four-inning win.

Ryan Gertz was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Jordan Flamm, Lucas Vandever and Cody Best-Brewer each added two hits for Indian Springs.

Chad Carlson was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for GV Christian.

SLAM Academy 9, Desert Oasis JV 4 — At Desert Oasis, JonLuke Hobdy went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Bulls to the victory.

Jacob Balsterholt was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for SLAM.

Winning pitcher Daemein Hargrove allowed just one hit in 4⅓ innings.

Virgin Valley 19, Democracy Prep 0 — At Mesquite, Booker Wakefield and Nathen Abbott each went 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs as the Bulldogs routed the Blue Knights in three innings.

Laughlin 16, Mohave Accelerated (Ariz.) 6 — At Bullhead City, Arizona, the Cougars beat the Patriots.