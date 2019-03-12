Roundup: Steal of home gives Mojave win over Virgin Valley

Logan Forepaugh stole home with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on Monday to lift Mojave’s baseball team to a 6-5 victory over visiting Virgin Valley.

(Thinkstock)

Logan Forepaugh stole home with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on Monday to lift Mojave’s baseball team to a 6-5 victory over visiting Virgin Valley.

The Rattlers trailed 5-2 going to the bottom of the seventh, but started the inning with consecutive singles from Kevin Gutierrez, Caleb Forepaugh and Mike Cianci.

Logan Forepaugh walked to force in a run, and Tyler Beadles hit a two-run single to tie the game.

Another walk loaded the bases, setting up Logan Forepaugh’s winning steal.

Gutierrez and Caleb Forepaugh each went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Beadles was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Cianci was 2-for-4 with a run.

Del Sol 3, Chaparral 0 — At Del Sol, Javier Marti fired a three-hit shutout as the Dragons beat the Cowboys.

Marti had eight strikeouts and one walk.

Del Sol’s Jacob Chairsell went 2-for-3. Devan Riggs had an RBI single, and Gelkis Digurnay went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for the Dragons.

Boulder City 6, Pahrump Valley 3 — At Pahrump, Scott Bahde was 2-for-3 with two runs to help the Eagles top the Trojans.

Brendan Thorpe went 2-for-4 with a run, and Joey Giunta was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Boulder City.

Giunta allowed an unearned run on two hits in four innings of relief to get the win. He struck out five and walked one.

Pahrump’s Jalen Denton went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run. Chase McDaniel and Zach Trieb each went 2-for-3 for the Trojans.

Valley 17, Sunrise Mountain 7 — At Valley, Gary Bricker went 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI to lead the Vikings to the five-inning win.

Kollin Losee was 3-for-4 with a double, four runs and three RBIs, and Keenan McNair went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for Valley.

Jovanni Donate allowed two earned runs on three hits in four innings to get the win. He struck out 10 and walked five.

Isaiah Gonzalez drove in two runs for Sunrise Mountain.

Moapa Valley 19, Western 0 — At Western, Coby Longman went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run as the Pirates rolled past the Warriors in three innings.

Moapa Valley’s Chase Hadley and Gavin Hadley combined on a one-hitter.

Adonis Cherry doubled for Western.