Roundup: Steven Giatti, Arbor View take down Panthers

Steven Giatti was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs on Tuesday as Arbor View’s baseball team handed host Palo Verde its second loss in as many days, 12-8.

(Thinkstock)

Dominic Clayton supplied two hits, and Jesse Pierce provided a two-run double for Arbor View. Pierce also tossed three solid innings of one-hit relief with six strikeouts.

Paul Myro tallied three RBIs from a single and a solo home run, and teammate PaulShawn Pasqualotto had two hits and two RBIs to pace Palo Verde, which fell to 6-2 in the Mountain League.

Shadow Ridge 10, Las Vegas 6 — At Shadow Ridge, Branson Tressler was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Mustangs by the Wildcats.

Isaiah Salas was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Trevor Johnson was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Leonel Anaya was 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Las Vegas.

Del Sol 10, Valley 6 — At Valley, Gelkis Digurnay went 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Dragons top the Vikings.

Kevin Aldrich was 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, and Bradley Walton went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Del Sol.

Gustavo Donate was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Valley.

Canyon Springs 16, Desert Pines 11 — At Desert Pines, Andres Dorado went 4-for-5 with two triples, two doubles, three runs and five RBIs as the Pioneers outslugged the Jaguars.

Martin Blake was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, five runs and two RBIs, and Bryan Hernandez went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Canyon Springs. Omar Barbarin was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Pioneers.

Jorge Milian was 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three runs, and James Greco went 2-for-4 for Desert Pines.

Bonanza 7, Eldorado 2 — At Bonanza, Evan Walling tossed a four-hitter, struck out eight and allowed two unearned runs to lead the Bengals by the Sundevils.

Miguel Guzman-Sanchez was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Orbein Hernandez-Silva was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Bonanza.

Ozzy Ojeda was 1-for-2 and scored a run for Eldorado.

Spring Valley 16, Foothill 6 — At Foothill, Cobi Wood went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to help the Grizzlies down the Falcons in five innings.

Chasyn Love was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Erik Dulittle was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Spring Valley.

Kelton Lachelt was 3-for-3 with a double for Foothill. Tommy Dirk and Steven Murray each went 2-for-3 for the Falcons.

Rancho 19, Legacy 8 — At Legacy, Shelby Richards went 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, four runs and three RBIs as the Rams downed the Longhorns in six innings.

Jairo Verdugo was 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs, and Adrian Gomez was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and an RBI for Rancho, which had 14 extra-base hits.

Raymond Minero was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Donovan Gladney went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for the Rams.

Brandon Carter was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Legacy.

Faith Lutheran 14, Cimarron-Memorial 4 — At Cimarron, Dylan Howell was 2-for-4 with a grand slam to help the Crusaders down the Spartans in five innings.

Parker Sylvester was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Jacob Ortega was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Lawrence Campa was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Andrew Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Cimarron.

Mojave 15, Democracy Prep 0 — At Mojave, Logan Forepaugh was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Rattlers to a three-inning win over the Blue Knights.

Mike Cianci was 2-for-2 with two triples, three runs and three RBIs, and Kevin Gutierrez was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs for Mojave.

Gutierrez and Forepaugh combined to throw a perfect game. Gutierrez struck out all six batters he faced, and Forepaugh struck out two.

Centennial 20, Cheyenne 2 — At Centennial, Austin Kryszczuk was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Bulldogs routed the Desert Shields in three innings.

Travis Rice was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and four RBIs for Centennial, which had 14 players with at least one hit and had 11 extra-base hits.

Kris Bow was 1-for-2 with a solo home run for Centennial.

Guillermo Rodriguez was 2-for-2 for Cheyenne.

Pahrump Valley 20, Western 2 — At Western, Roman Roberts went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and three RBIs, and the Trojans took advantage of 14 walks and four hit batters as they routed the Warriors in four innings.

Jalen Denton had two hits including a triple, and Reace Millette supplied two hits for Pahrump.

Xavier Thomas went 3-for-3 for Western.

Mountain View 13-17, Spring Mountain 2-17 — At Mountain Ridge Park, Eason Gregoire-Mazzocco went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the opener and 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and four RBIs in the nightcap as the Saints beat and tied in Golden Eagles in two four-inning games.

In the first game, Xander Cook was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Alex Diaz was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Mountain View.

Nick Santana was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the second game for Mountain View, which trailed 8-0 before scoring 14 runs in the third inning.

Pahranagat Valley 11, Calvary Chapel 3 — At Alamo, Jaren Leavitt was 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI to help the Panthers top the Lions in six innings.

John Hansen was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Jesse Jones was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for Pahranagat Valley.

Christian Zachodni was 3-for-4, and Ryan Carroll was 2-for-3 for Calvary Chapel.

Indian Springs 20, Beatty 10 — At Indian Springs, Jordan Flamm was 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Thunderbirds to a five-inning win over the Hornets.

Wyatt Williams went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBIs, and Tommy Chambers was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for Indian Springs, which also got home runs from Casey Soliwoda and Nathan Miller.

Laughlin 8, Mohave Accelerated (Ariz.) 7 — At Laughlin, the Cougars edged the Patriots.

Liberty Baptist 18-16, Beaver Dam 3-1 — At Heritage Park, the Eagles swept the Diamondbacks.

Lake Mead at The Meadows postponed

High winds forced the postponement of Lake Mead’s game at The Meadows. The teams will make up the game on April 23.