Roundup: Three-run seventh inning lifts Faith Lutheran to win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2019 - 7:48 pm
 

Jacob Ortega’s two-run triple with one out in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday keyed a three-run rally that lifted Faith Lutheran’s baseball team to a 3-1 win at Las Vegas High.

Ortega’s triple plated Dylan Schafer with the tying run and Parker Sylvester with the go-ahead run for the Crusaders. Sagan Gronauer followed with a sacrifice fly to score Ortega.

Sylvester was 2-for-4 for Faith Lutheran.

Daniel Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a double and a run, and Joel Lindahl was 2-for-4 for Las Vegas.

Legacy 11, Centennial 5 — At Centennial, Fabian Torres went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Longhorns by the Bulldogs.

Dominic Mercado was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Legacy, which used a six-run fifth inning to break open the game. Zach Ahmed and C.J. Stanton each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Longhorns.

Austin Kryszczuk was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Centennial.

Foothill 10, Golden (Colo.) 3 — At Foothill, Jake Perales was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Falcons by the Demons.

Kelton Lachelt was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Foothill.

Gabe Medina tossed a seven-hitter and struck out two for the Falcons.

Coronado 10, Golden (Colo.) 8 — At Coronado, John Pashales went 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Ethan Stephens tripled, drove in a run and scored three times as the Cougars downed the Demons.

Josh Johnson doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, and Caden Denning was 2-for-2 with a triple for Coronado.

Ben McLaughlin went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Golden.

Arbor View 15, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Brad Stone was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, and a home run to power the Aggies over the Desert Shields in five innings.

Jimmy Kay supplied a two-run homer, and Niles Scafati-Boyce added two hits and two RBIs for Arbor View.

Ty Coombs and Jalen Haener combined on a two-hitter for the Aggies.

Palo Verde 15, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, starter Kyle Probst, and relievers Mason Neville and Jacob Gutierrez combined to toss a no-hitter as the Panthers routed the Sundevils in five innings.

Josiah Cromwick belted two home runs, and Paul Myro supplied a homer and three runs for Palo Verde. Peyton Cole added a double, a triple, and two runs, and teammate Austin Raleigh doubled twice for the Panthers.

Rancho 17, Canyon Springs 1 — At Canyon Springs, Andrew Baughn went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Rams blitzed the Pioneers in five innings.

Adrian Gomez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Matthew Baughn went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Rancho. Jairo Verdugo was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Tanner Albright went 2-for-4 with a triple for the Rams.

Tanner Ray tossed a one-hitter and struck out seven for Rancho.

Shadow Ridge 18, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, Ashton Caniglia was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and tossed a five-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to help the Mustangs rout the Jaguars.

Jax Holzem went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Kaden Gandulla was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for Shadow Ridge. Brennen Lyman was 2-for-2 with a double for the Mustangs.

Silverado 23, Del Sol 0 — At Silverado, Austin Whittaker went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and six RBI in the second inning of the Skyhawks’ three-inning win over the Dragons.

Andrew Maxwell was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Silverado, which scored all of its runs in the second inning. Russell Macias was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Jared Nixon tossed a three-hitter and struck out four to get the win.

South Eugene (Ore.) 19, Clark 3 — At Clark, Andrew Joseph went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs to power the Axe by the Chargers in five innings.

Joey O’Connor was 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Clark.

Lake Mead 13-11, Mountain View 0-1 — At Heritage Park, Joseph Johnson tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks in the nightcap as the Eagles swept the Saints.

Johnson also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Luke Ludlow and Dillon Calton each had two hits for Lake Mead in the second game.

In the opener, Dominic Desch tossed a five-inning one-hitter and struck out 10 to lead the Eagles.

Johnathan Johnson was 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and five RBIs, and Joseph Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double for Lake Mead.

