Shadow Ridge outlasts Legacy to win 4A state baseball title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2022 - 4:09 pm
 
Shadow Ridge players celebrate their win over Legacy during their Class 4A state tournament bas ...
Shadow Ridge players celebrate their win over Legacy during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge jumped to a 3-0 lead after two innings and made it hold up in a 5-1 victory over Legacy to win the Class 4A state baseball championship Saturday at College of Southern Nevada.

Legacy edged Shadow Ridge 4-2 in nine innings to force the deciding game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Basic storms past Bishop Gorman to win 5A state baseball title
Basic, Bishop Gorman to play for 5A state baseball title
Green Valley wins twice, reaches 5A softball title round — PHOTOS
High school baseball, softball state tournament scoreboard
High school baseball, softball state tournament scoreboard
