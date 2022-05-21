Shadow Ridge outlasts Legacy to win 4A state baseball title

Shadow Ridge jumped to an early lead over Legacy in the deciding game and made it stand up to win the Class 4A state baseball title Saturday at CSN.

Shadow Ridge players celebrate their win over Legacy during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge jumped to a 3-0 lead after two innings and made it hold up in a 5-1 victory over Legacy to win the Class 4A state baseball championship Saturday at College of Southern Nevada.

Legacy edged Shadow Ridge 4-2 in nine innings to force the deciding game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.