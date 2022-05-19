Shadow Ridge reaches Class 4A state baseball title game

Shadow Ridge won its 25th straight game by defeating Legacy after blowing a 7-0 fourth-inning lead Wednesday in the Class 4A state tournament at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Shadow Ridge players celebrate their win over Legacy during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge runner Brock Morrow (11) slides safely home after a missed tag by Legacy catcher Cristian Becerra (11) during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy third baseman Theodore Chartier (8) throws to first base as a Shadow Ridge runner sprints there during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge batter Thomas Moore JR. (13) is cheered after scoring by teammates versus Legacy during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy short stop Richard Leon (1) throws to first base as a Shadow Ridge runner sprints there during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy runner Oscar Pena (2) celebrates another score with teammates against Shadow Ridge during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge batter Nolan Aurifonti (45) crushes a Legacy pitch during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy third baseman Theodore Chartier (8) tags Shadow Ridge runner Bret Emery (34) after a two-run homer during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy runner Jericho Gamers (6) celebrates with a coach after scoring against Shadow Ridge during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy third baseman Theodore Chartier (8) tags out Shadow Ridge runner Bret Emery (34) after a two-run homer during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge pitcher Noah Egbalic (24) winds up for a throw to a Legacy batter during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge players celebrate their win over Legacy during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge’s Dan Thomas is one of many baseball coaches who subscribes to a one-game-at-a-time philosophy.

But heading into Wednesday’s Class 4A state tournament games, anybody planning to knock off the Mustangs had to be more concerned with their past two dozen games — all wins.

Thomas Moore Jr. hit a home run and Bret Emery hit a bases-loaded double in the sixth inning to lift Shadow Ridge to a wild 13-8 victory over Legacy at Las Vegas Ballpark in a game it led 7-0 in the fourth inning.

The win was the 25th in a row for the Desert League champions and ensured them a spot in Saturday’s championship round at College of Southern Nevada. Shadow will have two games, if needed, to win the state title.

“I’m doing a fundraiser for my old high school up in Oregon, so we need to win the first game or I’m going to miss the fundraiser,” Thomas said.

Wednesday’s win in the sole winners bracket game avenged a 6-3 defeat to Legacy on March 17 — the last time the Mustangs were beaten.

Shadow Ridge played small ball, using walks, sacrifice bunts and Legacy misplays to build what seemed a comfortable 7-0 lead after 3½ innings.

But the Mustangs gave it all back in the bottom of the fourth when the Longhorns sent 13 men to the plate and forged a 7-7 tie by bunching four hits, two hit batsmen, a wild pitch, a fielder’s choice and an error.

“That’s the most runs we’ve ever given up in an inning, so that was pretty scary,” Thomas said after relief pitcher Jordan Bryan closed the door on Legacy.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Nolan Aurifonti put Shadow Ridge back on top with a run-scoring single to center field. Emery then drove in three runs with his long drive to deep left-center on which he was thrown out trying for a triple.

“Start over — we’re starting over,” Thomas said of his advice to his team after Legacy stormed back and had all the momentum. “Try to win every inning. I didn’t expect one inning to change it for six.”

No. 2D Bonanza 5, No. 6M Silverado 4 — At Las Vegas Ballpark, the Bengals took advantage of three Skyhawks errors in a three-run sixth inning that proved to be the difference.

Bonanza will meet Sierra Vista in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Gorman. The winner will play Legacy for the right to take on Shadow Ridge for the state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at CSN.

No. 2M Sierra Vista 9, No. 3M Foothill 2 — At Las Vegas Ballpark, J.T. Starkus was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, and the Mountain Lions scored seven runs in the fifth inning.

David Zona got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Kaden Straily was 2-for-3 with a double for Foothill.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.