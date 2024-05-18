95°F
Baseball

Southern team bounces back to win 5A state baseball title

Palo Verde celebrates with their trophy after winning a Class 5A baseball state title game agai ...
Palo Verde celebrates with their trophy after winning a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde celebrates after winning a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturd ...
Palo Verde celebrates after winning a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde runs into a dog pile as they win a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno o ...
Palo Verde runs into a dog pile as they win a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reno’s Jaydon Loose slaps hands with Logan Ford (7) after scoring during a Class 5A base ...
Reno’s Jaydon Loose slaps hands with Logan Ford (7) after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reno’s Jackson Berg (14) scores at home plate during a Class 5A baseball state title gam ...
Reno’s Jackson Berg (14) scores at home plate during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reno first baseman Mack Edwards runs to catch for an out during a Class 5A baseball state title ...
Reno first baseman Mack Edwards runs to catch for an out during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reno’s Jackson Sellers (1) celebrates with his team after scoring during a Class 5A base ...
Reno’s Jackson Sellers (1) celebrates with his team after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2024 - 2:43 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2024 - 3:16 pm

Palo Verde defeated Reno High 7-0 on Saturday at Bishop Gorman to win the 5A Nevada state baseball title.

The Panthers bounced back after losing 10-3 to Reno earlier in the day. It’s Palo Verde’s second state title after winning the 4A championship in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

