Southern team bounces back to win 5A state baseball title
Palo Verde lost to Reno High on Saturday morning at Bishop Gorman, but bounced back in the afternoon to win the 5A state baseball title.
Palo Verde defeated Reno High 7-0 on Saturday at Bishop Gorman to win the 5A Nevada state baseball title.
The Panthers bounced back after losing 10-3 to Reno earlier in the day. It’s Palo Verde’s second state title after winning the 4A championship in 2018.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.