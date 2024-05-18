Southern team bounces back to win 5A state baseball title

Palo Verde lost to Reno High on Saturday morning at Bishop Gorman, but bounced back in the afternoon to win the 5A state baseball title.

Durango baseball downs Silverado to advance to 4A state championship

Reno’s Jackson Sellers (1) celebrates with his team after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno first baseman Mack Edwards runs to catch for an out during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Jackson Berg (14) scores at home plate during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno’s Jaydon Loose slaps hands with Logan Ford (7) after scoring during a Class 5A baseball state title game against Palo Verde on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Reno won to push the championship title to a double elimination game against Palo Verde. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde runs into a dog pile as they win a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates after winning a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde celebrates with their trophy after winning a Class 5A baseball state title game against Reno on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde defeated Reno High 7-0 on Saturday at Bishop Gorman to win the 5A Nevada state baseball title.

The Panthers bounced back after losing 10-3 to Reno earlier in the day. It’s Palo Verde’s second state title after winning the 4A championship in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.