State preps baseball roundup: Shadow Ridge reaches 4A title game

Shadow Ridge defeated Durango in an elimination game in the Class 4A state baseball tournament and will face Foothill for the title Saturday.

Shadow Ridge catcher Austin Lynn hugs pitcher Brayden Somers (20) after he pitched a fast inning against Sierra Vista during a Class 4A high school baseball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pitching often runs thin by the time the postseason rolls around in high school baseball, but no one shared that fact with Shadow Ridge’s Brock Morrow.

The junior hurler went three strong innings Friday, allowing one hit while striking out five, to give the Mustangs, the No. 1 seed from the Desert League, an 11-1 victory over Durango, the No. 5 seed from the Mountain League, in an elimination game at Bishop Gorman to earn a berth in the Class 4A state championship game.

Shadow Ridge (28-6), the defending 4A state champion, will face Foothill (27-6), the Mountain’s top seed, for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Nevada. The Mustangs must defeat the Falcons twice to claim a repeat championship.

Shadow Ridge scored four runs in the first inning Friday and never looked back against Durango (14-18). Reliever Ian Grafmank ensured the win by allowing no hits over the final two innings.

Austin Lynn went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Shadow Ridge offense, and Grayson Tressler went 2-for-3 with a walk-off single that invoked the 10-run rule in the fifth.

— No. 5M Durango 10, No. 4M Silverado 0: At Gorman, pitcher Eric Galvan allowed just one hit over five innings and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to earn a victory over the Skyhawks (13-18) in an elimination game.

Class 2A

— No. 2S Lake Mead 8, No. 1S Needles 4: At Reno, Trevor LaPres went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Eagles advanced to the state championship game. Cameron LaPres tossed 3 1/3 two-hit innings to earn the victory for Lake Mead, which will face Yerington for the title at 9 a.m. Saturday at Peccole Park. Yerington must defeat Lake Mead twice to claim the championship.

— No. 1N Yerington 9, No. 1S Needles 8: At Reno, the Lions (24-5-2) came back from an eight-run deficit to beat the Mustangs (25-13), scoring the final two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a spot in Saturday’s championship game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.