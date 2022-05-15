The Meadows wins Class 2A Southern Region baseball crown

The Meadows defeated Lake Mead twice Saturday to win the Class 2A Southern Region baseball title. Needles beat The Meadows to claim the softball crown.

The Meadows defeated Lake Mead twice Saturday to win the Class 2A Southern Region baseball championship at Needles High.

Jordan Almendarez doubled twice and drove in three to help the Mustangs to a 12-2 win in five innings before a seven-run third inning lifted them to an 8-6 victory in the title game.

Needles beat The Meadows 10-0 in five innings to win the softball crown.

The Meadows will meet the Northern Region’s No. 2, West Wendover, to open the state tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark, followed Lake Mead against Northern Region champion Yerington at 6.

Baseball

Class 4A

No. 1M Legacy 7, No. 3M Foothill 6 — At Legacy, De’jon Mitchell was 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs, and the Longhorns rallied with three runs in the sixth inning.

Desert League champion Shadow Ridge whipped Silverado 11-0.

Foothill will meet Sierra Vista at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark, and Legacy follows against Shadow Ridge at 6.

No. 2D Bonanza 7, No. 5M Tech 4 — At Bonanza, Roman Roberts hit a walk-off grand slam to cap a 3-for-4 day for the Bengals.

Bonanza will meet Silverado at noon Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

No. 2M Sierra Vista 13, No. 4M Durango — At Sierra Vista, Chase Frey was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the Mountain Lions’ win.

Class 1A

At Indian Springs, Central League champion Indian Springs edged Southern League champion Pahranagat Valley 14-13 to win the Southern Region title.

Pahranagat Valley will meet Northern Region champion Virginia City at 1 p.m. Thursday at Damonte Ranch High, followed by Indian Springs against Smith Valley at 4.

Softball

Class 4A

No. 1M Bishop Gorman 14, No. 2D Spring Valley 4 (5) — At Bishop Gorman, Chloe Makinney was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Jordyn Fray homered and drove in two runs for the Gaels.

Spring Valley will face Cimarron-Memorial at 2 p.m. Wednesday at CSN, followed by Gorman against Legacy at 4:30.

No. 2M Legacy 9, No. 1D Silverado 6 (9) — At Silverado, Jimena Barraza-Caro hit a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth inning of the Longhorns’ win.

Silverado will play Chaparral at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at CSN.

No. 4D Chaparral 7, No. 5M Las Vegas 1 — At Chaparral, the Cowboys beat the Wildcats for the second time in the tournament to stay alive.

No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 13, No. 4M Durango 12 (8) — At Cimarron-Memorial, Rebecca Klepper drove in the winning run with a single in the eighth inning.

Class 1A

At Indian Springs, Roxi Hughes was 4-for-5 with a triple, and Jersey Tsosie was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and threw a complete game with seven strikeouts as Pahranagat Valley beat Tonopah 11-1 in six innings for the Southern Region crown.

Tonopah will meet Northern Region champion Wells at 2 p.m. Thursday in the state tournament at Damonte Ranch High, and Pahrangat Valley follows against Coleville at 4:30.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.