Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Friday’s schedule.

Bishop Gorman's Preston Riske (2) makes a catch in the fifth inning for an out as teammate Gavin Mez (18) looks on during a baseball game against Coronado at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thursday’s best

Baseball

Aric Anderson, Palo Verde: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-0 win over Green Valley.

Ethan Daniel, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored in a 10-2 win over Spring Valley.

Luke Miles, Clark: The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and three RBIs in a 10-9 win over Virgin Valley.

Sam Simon, Centennial: The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-9 win over Faith Lutheran.

Thomas Trask-Fonoimoana, SLAM Nevada: The sophomore was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored and gave up one run in three innings to get the win in an 8-1 victory over Western.

Softball

Alyssa Bryant, Boulder City: The junior threw a shutout with nine strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Clark.

Hailey Gutierrez, Mojave: The sophomore was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-7 loss to Durango.

Rachel Krumm, Boulder City: The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in a 10-0 win over Clark.

Ashley McMahon, Durango: The sophomore was 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, a stolen base and five runs scored in a 21-7 win over Mojave.

Andie Wood, Moapa Valley: The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored, and threw a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in an 18-0 win over Valley.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Centennial 13, Faith Lutheran 9

Basic 6, Coronado 2

Arbor View 8, Las Vegas 4

Palo Verde 11, Green Valley 0 (6)

Cimarron-Memorial 10, Spring Valley 2

Bishop Gorman 15, Rancho 1

Clark 10, Virgin Valley 9

SLAM Nevada 8, Western 1

The Meadows 11, Needles 10

The Meadows 8, Needles 4

Softball

Bishop Gorman 5, Faith Lutheran 4

Durango 21, Mojave 7 (5)

Boulder City 10, Clark 0 (6)

Moapa Valley 18, Valley 0 (3)

Needles 18, The Meadows 0 (3)

Needles 15, The Meadows 0 (3)

Friday’s schedule

Baseball

Lincoln County at Lake Mead (DH), 1 p.m.

GV Christian at Mountain View (DH), 1 p.m.

Beatty at Indian Springs (DH), 1 p.m.

Round Mountain at Tonopah (DH), 1 p.m.

Beaver Dam at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Indian Springs at Mountain View (DH), 1 p.m.

Beaver Dam at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 1 p.m.

Round Mountain at Tonopah (DH), 1 p.m.

Track and field

All meets start at 4 p.m.

Desert Oasis meet (Amplus Academy, Cheyenne, Desert Oasis, Tonopah)

Faith Lutheran meet (Centennial, Faith Lutheran, Founders Academy)

Silverado meet (Cadence, Coronado, GV Christian, Silverado)

Clark meet (Clark, Democracy Prep, Equipo Academy, Western)

Del Sol meet (Adelson, Del Sol, Green Valley, SLAM Nevada)

