Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Friday’s schedule.

Coronado's Kai Angel (9) misses the ball for a Green Valley hit in the sixth inning of their softball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Thursday’s best

Thursday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

Spencer Blackwell, Sierra Vista: The senior threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Chaparral.

Troy Connell, Boulder City: The senior threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Pahrump Valley.

Julian Hernandez, Mojave: The junior was 4-for-5 with three RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored in a 15-4 win over Del Sol.

Kevin Sanchez-Mendoza, Valley: The junior was 1-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in a 9-5 win over SLAM Nevada.

Kaden Straily, Foothill: The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 4-2 win over Shadow Ridge.

Softball

Trinity Brandon, Arbor View: The junior was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in a 6-5 win over Palo Verde.

Deeanna Egan, Pahrump Valley: The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three stolen bases, two RBIs and four runs scored in a 15-0 win over Clark.

Avari Morris, Green Valley: The sophomore threw a one-hit shutout and was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI in a 1-0 win over Centennial.

Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The freshman threw a three-hit shutout and was 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 6-0 win over Faith Lutheran.

Callie Stoker, Durango: The sophomore was 4-for-5 and hit for the cycle with seven RBIs and four runs scored in a 32-0 win over Western.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Foothill 4, Shadow Ridge 2

Sierra Vista 13, Chaparral 0 (5)

Eldorado 6, Virgin Valley 5

Valley 9, SLAM Nevada 5

Boulder City 1, Pahrump Valley 0

Moapa Valley 5, Clark 1

Mojave 15, Del Sol 4 (5)

Bonanza 19, Desert Pines (3)

Softball

Arbor View 6, Palo Verde 5

Green Valley 1, Centennial 0

Coronado 6, Faith Lutheran 0

Shadow Ridge 11, Foothill 0

Silverado 16, Eldorado 0 (4)

Desert Oasis 16, Basic 0 (3)

Durango 32, Western 0 (3)

Pahrump Valley 15, Clark 0 (4)

Mojave 19, Del Sol 0 (3)

Friday’s schedule

Baseball

The Meadows at White Pine, 11 a.m.

Laughlin at Needles (DH), 1 p.m.

Indian Springs at Round Mountain (DH), 1 p.m.

Tonopah at GV Christian (DH), 1 p.m.

Mountain View at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

The Meadows at White Pine (DH), 11 a.m.

Laughlin at Needles (DH), 1 p.m.

Mountain View at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 1 p.m.

Indian Springs at Round Mountain (DH), 1 p.m.

Beaver Dam at Tonopah (DH), 1 p.m.

Track and field

All meets start at 4 p.m.

Boys

Liberty meet (Amplus Academy, Arbor View, Bishop Gorman, Liberty, Lincoln County)

Rancho meet (Laughlin, Rancho, Silverado, SLAM Nevada)

Palo Verde meet (Adelson, Durango, Faith Lutheran, Pahrump Valley, Palo Verde)

The Meadows meet (Pahranagat Valley, The Meadows, Tonopah, White Pine)

Girls

Liberty meet (Amplus Academy, Arbor View, Bishop Gorman, Liberty, Lincoln County)

Rancho meet (Laughlin, Rancho, Silverado, SLAM Nevada)

Palo Verde meet (Adelson, Durango, Faith Lutheran, Pahrump Valley, Palo Verde)

The Meadows meet (Pahranagat Valley, The Meadows, Tonopah, White Pine)

Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal