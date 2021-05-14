Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Friday’s schedule.

Thursday’s best

Thursday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

Brandon Carter, Legacy: The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs in a 24-0 win over Desert Pines.

Camden Hanlon, Foothill: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs in an 11-10 loss to Tech.

Griffin Marcelino, Tech: The junior was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs in an 11-10 win over Foothill.

Irvin Weems, Durango: The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs in a 16-1 win over Chaparral.

Ozzy Zawislak, SLAM Nevada: The senior was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored; he also pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts in a 9-4 win over Virgin Valley.

Softball

Jill Colgan, Rancho: The sophomore pitched a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 12-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Elizabeth Deangelis, Pahrump Valley: The sophomore was 2-for-6 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs in a 13-11 win over Boulder City.

Jayla Gamboa, Durango: The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs in a 16-1 win over Eldorado.

Madison Lucero, Centennial: The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs in a 12-1 win over Faith Lutheran.

Sydney Smith, Coronado: The senior had a complete game and allowed no earned runs in a 3-1 win over Shadow Ridge.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Sierra Vista 3, Silverado 2

Tech 11, Foothill 10

SLAM Nevada 9, Virgin Valley 4

Durango 16, Chaparral 1 (5)

Moapa Valley 19, Western 1 (3)

Legacy 24, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Boulder City 12, Valley 2 (5)

Pahranagat Valley 14, Liberty Baptist 0 (5)

Laughlin 24, Mountain View 3 (4)

Laughlin 23, Mountain View 8 (6)

Softball

Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Green Valley 4, Basic 3

Rancho 12, Desert Oasis 0 (5)

Centennial 12, Faith Lutheran 1 (6)

Arbor View 16, Liberty 1 (3)

Cimarron-Memorial 10, Las Vegas 8

Palo Verde 11, Foothill 1 (5)

Bishop Gorman 15, Del Sol 0 (3)

Moapa Valley 18, SLAM Nevada 10

Durango 16, Eldorado 1 (4)

Pahrump Valley 15, Boulder City 13 (9)

Friday’s schedule

Baseball

Desert Oasis at Cimarron-Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

Calvary Chapel at The Meadows (DH), 1 p.m.

Lake Mead at Needles (DH), 1 p.m.

GV Christian at Beaver Dam (DH), 1 p.m.

Beatty at Round Mountain (DH), 1 p.m.

White Pine at Lincoln County (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball

Pahranagat Valley at Tonopah (DH), 1 p.m.

Lake Mead at Needles (DH), 1 p.m.

Mountain View at Round Mountain (DH), 1 p.m.

Indian Springs at Beaver Dam (DH), 1 p.m.

White Pine at Lincoln County (DH), 2 p.m.

Track and field

All meets at 4 p.m.

Liberty meet (Amplus Academy, Canyon Springs, Equipo Academy, Liberty)

Rancho meet (Bishop Gorman, GV Christian, Las Vegas, Rancho)

Del Sol meet (Clark, Del Sol, SLAM Nevada)

Durango meet (Adelson, Bonanza, Calvary Chapel, Durango)

Valley meet (Mater East, Mojave, Tonopah, Valley)

