Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Thursday’s best high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

Andre Carrillo, Rancho — The sophomore allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game 10-1 win over Durango.

Kethan Efron, Coronado — The senior was 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored in a 16-1 win over Faith Lutheran.

Roberto Madrigal, Clark — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Desert Pines.

Jesus Pedraza, Basic — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-4 win over Arbor View.

Softball

Aleana Aionaaka, Sierra Vista — The freshman was 8-for-10 with three doubles, a grand slam, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored in a 10-5 win over McQueen, 16-2 win over Reno and 20-0 win over Foothill.

Riley Blake, Desert Oasis — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double and allowed one hit and struck out four in three innings to get a save in a 2-1 win over Lehi (Utah).

Samantha Murphy, Sierra Vista — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-0 win over Foothill.

Abryanna Newcomb, Arbor View — The junior was 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored in an 11-3 win over McQueen.

Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and struck out seven in a complete-game 5-2 win over Reed.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 12, Arbor View 4

Bonanza 8, Las Vegas 6

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Legacy 2

Clark 15, Desert Pines 0 (3 innings)

Coronado 16, Faith Lutheran 1 (4)

Lincoln County 7, Wells 6

Needles 5, SLAM Nevada 3

Needles 2, SLAM Nevada 0

Rancho 10, Durango 1

Sierra Vista 25, Mojave 0 (2)

Spring Valley 10, Foothill 1

Tech 13, Eldorado 1 (5)

Softball

Arbor View 11, McQueen 3

Desert Oasis 2, Lehi (Utah) 1

Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) 18, Foothill 2 (3 innings)

North (Calif.) 8, Arbor View 2 (5)

Reno 11, Foothill 7

Sierra Vista 20, Foothill 0 (3)

Sierra Vista 10, McQueen 5 (5)

Sierra Vista 16, Reno 2 (4)

St. Anthony (Calif.) 9, Desert Oasis 1

St. Anthony (Calif.) 15, Durango 0 (3)

Wells 10, Indian Springs 1

