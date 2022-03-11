Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Andre Carrillo, Rancho — The sophomore allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game 10-1 win over Durango.
Kethan Efron, Coronado — The senior was 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored in a 16-1 win over Faith Lutheran.
Roberto Madrigal, Clark — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Desert Pines.
Jesus Pedraza, Basic — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-4 win over Arbor View.
Softball
Aleana Aionaaka, Sierra Vista — The freshman was 8-for-10 with three doubles, a grand slam, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored in a 10-5 win over McQueen, 16-2 win over Reno and 20-0 win over Foothill.
Riley Blake, Desert Oasis — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double and allowed one hit and struck out four in three innings to get a save in a 2-1 win over Lehi (Utah).
Samantha Murphy, Sierra Vista — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-0 win over Foothill.
Abryanna Newcomb, Arbor View — The junior was 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored in an 11-3 win over McQueen.
Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and struck out seven in a complete-game 5-2 win over Reed.
Thursday’s scores
Baseball
Basic 12, Arbor View 4
Bonanza 8, Las Vegas 6
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Legacy 2
Clark 15, Desert Pines 0 (3 innings)
Coronado 16, Faith Lutheran 1 (4)
Lincoln County 7, Wells 6
Needles 5, SLAM Nevada 3
Needles 2, SLAM Nevada 0
Rancho 10, Durango 1
Sierra Vista 25, Mojave 0 (2)
Spring Valley 10, Foothill 1
Tech 13, Eldorado 1 (5)
Softball
Arbor View 11, McQueen 3
Desert Oasis 2, Lehi (Utah) 1
Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) 18, Foothill 2 (3 innings)
North (Calif.) 8, Arbor View 2 (5)
Reno 11, Foothill 7
Sierra Vista 20, Foothill 0 (3)
Sierra Vista 10, McQueen 5 (5)
Sierra Vista 16, Reno 2 (4)
St. Anthony (Calif.) 9, Desert Oasis 1
St. Anthony (Calif.) 15, Durango 0 (3)
Wells 10, Indian Springs 1
