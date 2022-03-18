Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:
Baseball
Christopher Acosta-Lopez, Basic — The senior was 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 22-12 win over Legend (Colo.).
Chase Ditmar, Basic — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 22-12 win over Legend (Colo.).
Dustin Lopez, Pahrump Valley — The junior was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 7-4 loss to Holtville (Calif.).
Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Desert Pines.
Ariel Rodriguez, Sierra Vista — The senior was 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-0 win over Doral Academy.
Bruce Trzpis, Tech — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs; threw-a five-inning, no-hit shutout in a 12-0 win over Chaparral.
Softball
Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in an 11-1 win over Foothill.
Shalina Browne, Las Vegas — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs in a 10-6 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.
Jill Colgan, Arbor View — The junior threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Coronado.
Aariana Kraut, Clark — The junior was 3-for-3 with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-9 loss to Pahrump Valley.
Josslyn Law, Shadow Ridge — The junior threw a no-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts; was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 4-0 win over Rancho.
Makena Strong, Arbor View — The senior was 4-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in a 2-0 win over Coronado.
Thursday’s scores
Baseball
Basic 22, Legend (Colo.) 12
Bishop Gorman 9, Tucson Magnet (Ariz.)
Centennial 13, Liberty 6
Durango 10, Desert Pines 0 (6)
Holtville (Calif.) 7, Pahrump Valley 4 (4)
Legacy 6, Shadow Ridge 3
Needles 2, Mohave (Ariz.) 0
Prescott (Ariz.) 2, Needles 1 (6)
Sierra Vista 18, Doral Academy 0 (3)
Tech 12, Chaparral 0 (5)
Softball
Arbor View 2, Coronado 0
Centennial 11, Foothill 1 (6)
Cimarron-Memorial 10, Las Vegas 6
Desert Oasis 7, Palo Verde 4
Green Valley 3, Liberty 2
Moapa Valley 4, SLAM Nevada 3
Pahrump Valley 10, Clark 9
Shadow Ridge 4, Rancho 0
Tech 6, Chaparral 2
Virgin Valley 15, Desert Pines 4
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.