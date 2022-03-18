Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Christopher Acosta-Lopez, Basic — The senior was 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 22-12 win over Legend (Colo.).

Chase Ditmar, Basic — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 22-12 win over Legend (Colo.).

Dustin Lopez, Pahrump Valley — The junior was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 7-4 loss to Holtville (Calif.).

Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Desert Pines.

Ariel Rodriguez, Sierra Vista — The senior was 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-0 win over Doral Academy.

Bruce Trzpis, Tech — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs; threw-a five-inning, no-hit shutout in a 12-0 win over Chaparral.

Softball

Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in an 11-1 win over Foothill.

Shalina Browne, Las Vegas — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs in a 10-6 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Jill Colgan, Arbor View — The junior threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Coronado.

Aariana Kraut, Clark — The junior was 3-for-3 with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-9 loss to Pahrump Valley.

Josslyn Law, Shadow Ridge — The junior threw a no-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts; was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 4-0 win over Rancho.

Makena Strong, Arbor View — The senior was 4-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in a 2-0 win over Coronado.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 22, Legend (Colo.) 12

Bishop Gorman 9, Tucson Magnet (Ariz.)

Centennial 13, Liberty 6

Durango 10, Desert Pines 0 (6)

Holtville (Calif.) 7, Pahrump Valley 4 (4)

Legacy 6, Shadow Ridge 3

Needles 2, Mohave (Ariz.) 0

Prescott (Ariz.) 2, Needles 1 (6)

Sierra Vista 18, Doral Academy 0 (3)

Tech 12, Chaparral 0 (5)

Softball

Arbor View 2, Coronado 0

Centennial 11, Foothill 1 (6)

Cimarron-Memorial 10, Las Vegas 6

Desert Oasis 7, Palo Verde 4

Green Valley 3, Liberty 2

Moapa Valley 4, SLAM Nevada 3

Pahrump Valley 10, Clark 9

Shadow Ridge 4, Rancho 0

Tech 6, Chaparral 2

Virgin Valley 15, Desert Pines 4

