Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Bishop Gorman’s Tyler Avery (31) pitches to Cimarron-Memorial during a baseball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Tyler Avery, Bishop Gorman — The senior threw a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Dylan Hayden, Eldorado — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on seven hits and striking out six, in a 4-3 win over Pahrump Valley.

Tyler Kennedy, Desert Oasis — The junior got the win, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out five, in six innings of an 8-1 win over Las Vegas.

Ryan Martinez, Centennial — The senior threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Weston Petty, Clark — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and a run scored in a 21-0 win over Cheyenne.

Alex Rhynes, Centennial — He was 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Maddox Riske, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in a 10-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 9-8 win over Sierra Vista.

Kyler Sudweeks, Virgin Valley — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-6 win over Valley.

Softball

Jaden Delchambre, Foothill — The senior was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in a 9-2 loss to Coronado.

Mykaila Palchetti-Thomas, Spring Valley — The junior was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Del Sol.

Jordyn Ramos, Centennial — The senior was 2-for-2 with two triples, an RBI and a run scored in a 3-2 loss to Liberty.

Kendall Selitzky, Coronado — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out seven, in a 9-2 win over Foothill.

Haileigh Siegel, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 19-2 win over Mojave.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

American Fork (Utah) 18, Liberty 2 (6)

Arbor View 5, Skyridge (Utah) 4 (6)

Bishop Gorman 10, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Bonanza 8, Sierra Vista 7

Boulder City 13, Western 1 (5)

Centennial 8, Spring Valley 0

Clark 21, Cheyenne 0 (3)

Desert Oasis 8, Las Vegas 1

Eldorado 4, Pahrump Valley 3

Indian Springs 17, Adelson 2 (3)

Indian Springs 18, Adelson 0 (3)

Legacy 21, Del Sol 4 (4)

Needles 8, Calvary Chapel 3

Shadow Ridge 16, Durango 1 (3)

SLAM Nevada 18, Sunrise Mountain 0 (3)

Virgin Valley 11, Valley 6

Softball

Cimarron-Memorial 19, Mojave 2 (3)

Coronado 9, Foothill 2

Liberty 3, Centennial 2

Spring Valley 15, Del Sol 0 (3)

