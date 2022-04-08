Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Alberto Duran, Eldorado — The junior was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-2 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas — The freshman threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out four in a 3-1 win over Coronado.

Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley — The junior threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out 12 in an 11-1 win over Clark.

Ethan Mompremier, Arbor View — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-7 win over Spring Valley.

Derek Ramos, Eldorado — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-2 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Ty Silva, Shadow Ridge — The junior was 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 8-5 win over Bonanza.

J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs; earned the win by throwing five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out seven in a 7-5 win over Legacy.

Stratton Waite, Virgin Valley — The junior was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in a 13-2 win over Cheyenne.

Prentice Walton, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored in an 8-5 win over Bonanza.

Softball

Destiny Capers, Silverado — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 17-2 win over Mojave.

Rebecca Klepper, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 13-2 win over Chaparral.

Carlee Melton, Spring Valley — The freshman threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out 10 in a 13-1 win over Eldorado.

Julianne Schertzer, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-2 win over Chaparral.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Arbor View 11, Spring Valley 7

Boulder City 10, SLAM Nevada 0

Eldorado 15, Sunrise Mountain 2 (5)

Faith Lutheran 4, Liberty 2

Horizon (Ariz.) 5, Desert Oasis 4

Las Vegas 3, Coronado 1

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 2, Basic 0

Pahrump Valley 11, Clark 1 (5)

Shadow Ridge 8, Bonanza 5

Sierra Vista 7, Legacy 5

Valley 17, Canyon Springs 0 (3)

Virgin Valley 13, Cheyenne 2 (5)

Softball

Cimarron-Memorial 13, Chaparral 2 (6)

Del Sol 6, Doral Academy 2

Green Valley 8, Centennial 5

Shadow Ridge 11, Foothill 1 (6)

Silverado 17, Mojave 2 (4)

Spring Valley 13, Eldorado 1 (5)

