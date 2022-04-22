Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Rick Andersen, Shadow Ridge — The junior was 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in a 15-0 win over Mojave.

Connor Apeceche, Green Valley — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-8 win over Centennial.

Tim Buckles, Western — The senior was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Jorge Gonzalez-Diaz, Del Sol — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-12 win over Desert Pines.

Amori James, Desert Pines — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-12 loss to Del Sol.

Justin Kryszczuk, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-8 loss to Green Valley.

Seth Lyons, Desert Oasis — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-3 win over Arbor View.

Brett Matson, Liberty — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in a 6-0 win over Rancho.

Chaz McNelis, Green Valley — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in a 12-8 win over Centennial.

Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Mojave.

Tai Nguyen, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Spring Valley.

Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in a 15-0 win over Spring Valley.

Justin Walker, Desert Oasis — The senior was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-3 win over Arbor View.

Kyle Williamson, Palo Verde — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs in a 13-3 win over Coronado.

Keoni Young, Liberty — The senior threw a complete-game, seven-hit shutout with five strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Rancho.

Softball

Gabriella Diaz, Spring Valley — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 19-2 win over Del Sol.

Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral — The sophomore threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out 10 in a 13-1 win over Eldorado.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 14-0 win over Doral Academy.

Raelynn Vallanueva, Spring Valley — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 19-2 win over Del Sol.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 18, Las Vegas 7 (5)

Bishop Gorman 15, Spring Valley 0 (3)

Bonanza 15, Chaparral 0 (3)

Boulder City 7, Canyon Springs 0 (forfeit)

Clark 14, Valley 0 (5)

Del Sol 17, Desert Pines 12 (6)

Desert Oasis 13, Arbor View 3 (5)

Green Valley 12, Centennial 8

Legacy 16, Doral Academy 0 (4)

Liberty 6, Rancho 0

Pahrump Valley 15, SLAM Nevada 0

Palo Verde 13, Coronado 3 (5)

Shadow Ridge 15, Mojave 0 (3)

Virgin Valley 6, Moapa Valley 4

Western 17, Sunrise Mountain 1 (4)

Softball

Chaparral 13, Eldorado 1 (5)

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Mojave 0 (3)

Maranatha (Calif.) 17, Mountain View 2 (4)

Silverado 14, Doral Academy 0 (5)

Spring Valley 19, Del Sol 2 (4)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.