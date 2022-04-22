Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Rick Andersen, Shadow Ridge — The junior was 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in a 15-0 win over Mojave.
Connor Apeceche, Green Valley — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-8 win over Centennial.
Tim Buckles, Western — The senior was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Jorge Gonzalez-Diaz, Del Sol — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-12 win over Desert Pines.
Amori James, Desert Pines — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-12 loss to Del Sol.
Justin Kryszczuk, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-8 loss to Green Valley.
Seth Lyons, Desert Oasis — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-3 win over Arbor View.
Brett Matson, Liberty — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in a 6-0 win over Rancho.
Chaz McNelis, Green Valley — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in a 12-8 win over Centennial.
Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Mojave.
Tai Nguyen, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Spring Valley.
Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in a 15-0 win over Spring Valley.
Justin Walker, Desert Oasis — The senior was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-3 win over Arbor View.
Kyle Williamson, Palo Verde — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs in a 13-3 win over Coronado.
Keoni Young, Liberty — The senior threw a complete-game, seven-hit shutout with five strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Rancho.
Softball
Gabriella Diaz, Spring Valley — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 19-2 win over Del Sol.
Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral — The sophomore threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out 10 in a 13-1 win over Eldorado.
Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 14-0 win over Doral Academy.
Raelynn Vallanueva, Spring Valley — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 19-2 win over Del Sol.
Thursday’s scores
Baseball
Basic 18, Las Vegas 7 (5)
Bishop Gorman 15, Spring Valley 0 (3)
Bonanza 15, Chaparral 0 (3)
Boulder City 7, Canyon Springs 0 (forfeit)
Clark 14, Valley 0 (5)
Del Sol 17, Desert Pines 12 (6)
Desert Oasis 13, Arbor View 3 (5)
Green Valley 12, Centennial 8
Legacy 16, Doral Academy 0 (4)
Liberty 6, Rancho 0
Pahrump Valley 15, SLAM Nevada 0
Palo Verde 13, Coronado 3 (5)
Shadow Ridge 15, Mojave 0 (3)
Virgin Valley 6, Moapa Valley 4
Western 17, Sunrise Mountain 1 (4)
Softball
Chaparral 13, Eldorado 1 (5)
Cimarron-Memorial 15, Mojave 0 (3)
Maranatha (Calif.) 17, Mountain View 2 (4)
Maranatha (Calif.) 17, Mountain View 2 (3)
Silverado 14, Doral Academy 0 (5)
Spring Valley 19, Del Sol 2 (4)
