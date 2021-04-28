Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action, and look forward to Wednesday’s schedule.

Tuesday’s best

Baseball

Aric Anderson, Palo Verde: The senior was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in a 6-1 win over Las Vegas.

Austin Cates, Coronado: The senior pitched a compete-game one-hitter and struck out eight in a 6-1 win over Centennial.

Gavin Mez, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-2 win over Spring Valley.

Aidan Murphy, Legacy: The senior hit a game-winning three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to stun Durango 5-4.

Ty Southisene, Basic: The freshman was 2-for-5 with a double, home run, RBI and two runs scored and was the winning pitcher in relief in a 3-2 victory over Cimarron-Memorial in nine innings.

Softball

Destiny Capers, Silverado: The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 19-1 win over Clark.

Ashley Kuckler, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-8 win over Faith Lutheran.

Taylor Lindahl, Las Vegas: The sophomore was 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in a 17-11 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Julie Ramirez-Sanchez, Valley: The senior was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored in a 21-6 win over Desert Pines.

Haileigh Siegel, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-11 loss to Las Vegas.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Coronado 6, Centennial 1

Basic 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2 (9)

Legacy 5, Durango 4

Faith Lutheran 3, Green Valley 2

Desert Oasis 8, Arbor View 3

Bishop Gorman 12, Spring Valley 2 (5)

Liberty 13, Rancho 1 (5)

Foothill 13, Bonanza 3

Sierra Vista 10, Moapa Valley 0 (5)

Chaparral 23, Del Sol 3

Mojave 20, Desert Pines 6 (4)

Indian Springs 16, Mountain View 6 (5)

Needles 7, Williams (Arizona) 6

Softball

Bishop Gorman 11, Faith Lutheran 8

Las Vegas 17, Cimarron-Memorial 11

Silverado 19, Clark 1 (4)

Pahrump Valley 13, Moapa Valley 3 (5)

Valley 21, Desert Pines 6 (3)

Indian Springs 34, Mountain View 12 (3)

Tonopah 8, Mineral County 1

Mineral County 9, Tonopah 3

Needles 8, Williams (Arizona) 2

Needles 5, Williams (Arizona) 2

Wednesday’s schedule

All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted

Baseball

Bishop Gorman at Basic

Centennial at Cimarron-Memorial

Palo Verde at Desert Oasis

Liberty at Spring Valley

Green Valley at Las Vegas

Faith Lutheran at Coronado

Arbor View at Rancho

Western at Valley

Clark at Pahrump Valley

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley

SLAM Nevada at Boulder City

The Meadows at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Coronado at Green Valley

Shadow Ridge at Arbor View

Centennial at Desert Oasis

Basic at Rancho

Palo Verde at Sierra Vista

Faith Lutheran at Foothill

Cimarron-Memorial at Silverado

Tech at Durango

Western at Bishop Gorman

Valley at Virgin Valley

Del Sol at Chaparral

Eldorado at Mojave

Boulder City at Moapa Valley

The Meadows at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 4 p.m.

