Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action, and look forward to Wednesday’s schedule.
Baseball
Aric Anderson, Palo Verde: The senior was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs in a 6-1 win over Las Vegas.
Austin Cates, Coronado: The senior pitched a compete-game one-hitter and struck out eight in a 6-1 win over Centennial.
Gavin Mez, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-2 win over Spring Valley.
Aidan Murphy, Legacy: The senior hit a game-winning three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to stun Durango 5-4.
Ty Southisene, Basic: The freshman was 2-for-5 with a double, home run, RBI and two runs scored and was the winning pitcher in relief in a 3-2 victory over Cimarron-Memorial in nine innings.
Softball
Destiny Capers, Silverado: The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 19-1 win over Clark.
Ashley Kuckler, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-8 win over Faith Lutheran.
Taylor Lindahl, Las Vegas: The sophomore was 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in a 17-11 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Julie Ramirez-Sanchez, Valley: The senior was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored in a 21-6 win over Desert Pines.
Haileigh Siegel, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-11 loss to Las Vegas.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Coronado 6, Centennial 1
Basic 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2 (9)
Legacy 5, Durango 4
Faith Lutheran 3, Green Valley 2
Desert Oasis 8, Arbor View 3
Bishop Gorman 12, Spring Valley 2 (5)
Liberty 13, Rancho 1 (5)
Foothill 13, Bonanza 3
Sierra Vista 10, Moapa Valley 0 (5)
Chaparral 23, Del Sol 3
Mojave 20, Desert Pines 6 (4)
Indian Springs 16, Mountain View 6 (5)
Needles 7, Williams (Arizona) 6
Softball
Bishop Gorman 11, Faith Lutheran 8
Las Vegas 17, Cimarron-Memorial 11
Silverado 19, Clark 1 (4)
Pahrump Valley 13, Moapa Valley 3 (5)
Valley 21, Desert Pines 6 (3)
Indian Springs 34, Mountain View 12 (3)
Tonopah 8, Mineral County 1
Mineral County 9, Tonopah 3
Needles 8, Williams (Arizona) 2
Needles 5, Williams (Arizona) 2
Wednesday’s schedule
All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted
Baseball
Bishop Gorman at Basic
Centennial at Cimarron-Memorial
Palo Verde at Desert Oasis
Liberty at Spring Valley
Green Valley at Las Vegas
Faith Lutheran at Coronado
Arbor View at Rancho
Western at Valley
Clark at Pahrump Valley
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley
SLAM Nevada at Boulder City
The Meadows at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Coronado at Green Valley
Shadow Ridge at Arbor View
Centennial at Desert Oasis
Basic at Rancho
Palo Verde at Sierra Vista
Faith Lutheran at Foothill
Cimarron-Memorial at Silverado
Tech at Durango
Western at Bishop Gorman
Valley at Virgin Valley
Del Sol at Chaparral
Eldorado at Mojave
Boulder City at Moapa Valley
The Meadows at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 4 p.m.
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal