Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Wednesday’s schedule.

Bishop Gorman's Justin Crawford (3) slides into second on an attempted steal while Palo Verde's Jackson Tanko (16) looks to see if he made the out during a high school baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 9-5. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances.

Baseball

Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman: The junior was 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in a 9-5 win over Palo Verde.

Garrett Cutting, Arbor View: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-8 win over Liberty.

Frank Grant, Faith Lutheran: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in a 7-2 win over Spring Valley.

Hunter Katschke, Basic: The senior was 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, three RBIs and four runs scored and threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts in a 21-1 win over Rancho.

Irvin Weems, Durango: The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a stolen base, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 6-5 loss to Foothill.

Softball

Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy: The freshman was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-2 win over Las Vegas.

Ellie Bostedt, Centennial: The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in an 8-2 win over Palo Verde.

Olivia Johnson, Silverado: The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-4 win over Spring Valley.

Jill Colgan, Rancho: The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and threw a complete game and struck out 10 in a 9-2 win over Faith Lutheran.

Paige Sinicki, Coronado: The senior was 5-for-5 with a triple, home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in an 18-5 win over Liberty.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 9, Palo Verde 5 (8)

Las Vegas 5, Coronado 4

Arbor View 11, Liberty 8

Foothill 6, Durango 5

Bonanza 6, Shadow Ridge 5

Faith Lutheran 7, Spring Valley 2

Cimarron-Memorial 12, Green Valley 2 (5)

Silverado 13, Chaparral 0 (5)

Basic 21, Rancho 1 (5)

Sierra Vista 18, Desert Pines 0 (3)

The Meadows 15, SLAM Nevada 5 (5)

Needles 16, Calvary Chapel 0 (3)

Needles 15, Calvary Chapel 0 (3)

Pahranagat Valley 17, Beatty 0 (5)

Softball

Centennial 8, Palo Verde 2

Green Valley 8, Desert Oasis 4

Shadow Ridge 6, Basic 5

Rancho 9, Faith Lutheran 2

Legacy 13, Las Vegas 2 (5)

Coronado 18, Liberty 5 (5)

Silverado 20, Spring Valley 4 (5)

Arbor View 16, Foothill 1 (3)

Clark 12, SLAM Nevada 2 (6)

Pahrump Valley 15, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Boulder City 15, Valley 0 (3)

Lincoln County 10, Pahranagat Valley 0 (6)

Wednesday’s schedule

All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted

Baseball

Liberty at Basic

Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado

Green Valley at Desert Oasis

Las Vegas at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Rancho at Palo Verde

Spring Valley at Arbor View

Durango at Bonanza

Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge

Silverado at Mojave

Virgin Valley at Boulder City

Desert Pines at Chaparral

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley

Laughlin at Lake Mead (DH), 1 p.m.

Lincoln County at White Pine (DH), 2 p.m.

Softball

Rancho at Shadow Ridge

Bishop Gorman at Silverado

Arbor View at Foothill

Palo Verde at Basic

Liberty at Centennial

Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial

Las Vegas at Chaparral

Virgin Valley at Desert Pines

Laughlin at Lake Mead (DH), 1 p.m.

Lincoln County at White Pine, 2 p.m.

Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal