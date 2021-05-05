Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Wednesday’s schedule.
Tuesday’s best
Tuesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances.
Baseball
Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman: The junior was 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in a 9-5 win over Palo Verde.
Garrett Cutting, Arbor View: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-8 win over Liberty.
Frank Grant, Faith Lutheran: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in a 7-2 win over Spring Valley.
Hunter Katschke, Basic: The senior was 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, three RBIs and four runs scored and threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts in a 21-1 win over Rancho.
Irvin Weems, Durango: The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a stolen base, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 6-5 loss to Foothill.
Softball
Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy: The freshman was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-2 win over Las Vegas.
Ellie Bostedt, Centennial: The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in an 8-2 win over Palo Verde.
Olivia Johnson, Silverado: The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-4 win over Spring Valley.
Jill Colgan, Rancho: The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and threw a complete game and struck out 10 in a 9-2 win over Faith Lutheran.
Paige Sinicki, Coronado: The senior was 5-for-5 with a triple, home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in an 18-5 win over Liberty.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 9, Palo Verde 5 (8)
Las Vegas 5, Coronado 4
Arbor View 11, Liberty 8
Foothill 6, Durango 5
Bonanza 6, Shadow Ridge 5
Faith Lutheran 7, Spring Valley 2
Cimarron-Memorial 12, Green Valley 2 (5)
Silverado 13, Chaparral 0 (5)
Basic 21, Rancho 1 (5)
Sierra Vista 18, Desert Pines 0 (3)
The Meadows 15, SLAM Nevada 5 (5)
Needles 16, Calvary Chapel 0 (3)
Needles 15, Calvary Chapel 0 (3)
Pahranagat Valley 17, Beatty 0 (5)
Softball
Centennial 8, Palo Verde 2
Green Valley 8, Desert Oasis 4
Shadow Ridge 6, Basic 5
Rancho 9, Faith Lutheran 2
Legacy 13, Las Vegas 2 (5)
Coronado 18, Liberty 5 (5)
Silverado 20, Spring Valley 4 (5)
Arbor View 16, Foothill 1 (3)
Clark 12, SLAM Nevada 2 (6)
Pahrump Valley 15, Desert Pines 0 (3)
Boulder City 15, Valley 0 (3)
Lincoln County 10, Pahranagat Valley 0 (6)
Wednesday’s schedule
All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted
Baseball
Liberty at Basic
Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado
Green Valley at Desert Oasis
Las Vegas at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Rancho at Palo Verde
Spring Valley at Arbor View
Durango at Bonanza
Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge
Silverado at Mojave
Virgin Valley at Boulder City
Desert Pines at Chaparral
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley
Laughlin at Lake Mead (DH), 1 p.m.
Lincoln County at White Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball
Rancho at Shadow Ridge
Bishop Gorman at Silverado
Arbor View at Foothill
Palo Verde at Basic
Liberty at Centennial
Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis
Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial
Las Vegas at Chaparral
Virgin Valley at Desert Pines
Laughlin at Lake Mead (DH), 1 p.m.
Lincoln County at White Pine, 2 p.m.
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal