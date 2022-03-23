Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Centennial’s Jordan Boman is shown batting Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Jordan Boman, Centennial — The senior was 5-for-5 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run scored and threw five innings to get the win in a 14-5 victory over Arbor View.

Michael Garcia, Bonanza — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-1 win over Tech.

Arie Kligman, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior got the win by throwing six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out nine in an 8-1 victory over Rancho.

Kamdyn Perry, Bishop Gorman — The junior threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over Las Vegas.

Maddox Riske, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-0 win over Las Vegas.

Coby Tillery, Pahrump Valley — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and a run scored in a 10-0 win over Western.

Softball

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out 13, in a 3-2 win over Spring Valley.

Katelyn George, Lake Mead — The junior was 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 22-12 win over Indian Springs.

Hailee Haag, Laughlin — The sophomore was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-2 win over Mountain View.

Erica Madrid, Eldorado — The junior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run and striking out 14, and was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-2 win over Mojave.

Ava Monturio, Silverado — The freshman was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a 17-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Kamryn Perry, Indian Springs — The senior was 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored in a 22-12 loss to Lake Mead.

Mariea Torneskog, Indian Springs — The senior was 5-for-5 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and four runs scored in a 22-12 loss to Lake Mead.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 5, Liberty 1

Bishop Gorman 12, Las Vegas 2 (5)

Bonanza 11, Tech 1 (6)

Boulder City 6, Virgin Valley 2

Centennial 14, Arbor View 5

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Rancho 1

Clark 19, Sunrise Mountain 2 (3)

Coronado 4, Desert Oasis 2

Eldorado 6, SLAM Nevada 4

Laughlin 18, Mountain View 3 (3)

Laughlin 20, Mountain View 4 (3)

Liberty Baptist 14, Tonopah 4 (4)

Liberty Baptist 13, Tonopah 2 (5)

Moapa Valley 12, Valley 0 (5)

Pahrump Valley 10, Western 0 (5)

Softball

Doral Academy 3, Spring Valley 2

Eldorado 11, Mojave 2

Lake Mead 22, Indian Springs 12 (6)

Laughlin 19, Mountain View 4 (3)

Laughlin 19, Mountain View 2 (3)

Silverado 17, Cimarron-Memorial 4 (5)

